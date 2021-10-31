Maxime Bernier Went To Florida Without Getting Vaxxed & Explained Why On Twitter (VIDEO)
The PPC leader says he has not been vaccinated and had no vaccine passport.👇
People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier has explained his decision to visit Florida without getting vaccinated against COVID-19, revealing that he did not need a vaccine passport to travel to the U.S.
In a video shared on Twitter on Sunday, October 31, he responded to those asking how he was able to travel across the border to the United States without being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
"As you know, I didn't take the two shots and I won't," Bernier told his followers. "But an unvaccinated person can travel to the U.S. until the 8th of November without having the vaccine passport."
News from Florida: Resuming my training, crossing the border without a vaccine passport, and Mulroney’s advice to O… https://t.co/UeOoYVirKR— Maxime Bernier (@Maxime Bernier) 1635699397.0
The party leader explained that this was the reason he and his wife decided to visit Florida ahead of that date, which is when the new travel rules kick in.
Although the U.S. land border remains closed to non-essential travel right now, both vaccinated and unvaccinated Canadians are able to enter the country via plane. Until November 8, a negative COVID-19 test is accepted as an alternative to vaccination.
In order to skip travel restrictions like on-arrival COVID-19 testing, day-eight COVID-19 testing and quarantine, travellers entering Canada and Canadians returning home from abroad must be fully vaccinated.
Bernier didn't address whether he would be quarantining upon his return to Canada and did not confirm the reason for his visit to Florida.
