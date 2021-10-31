Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News
vaccine passport

Maxime Bernier Went To Florida Without Getting Vaxxed & Explained Why On Twitter (VIDEO)

The PPC leader says he has not been vaccinated and had no vaccine passport.👇

Maxime Bernier Went To Florida Without Getting Vaxxed & Explained Why On Twitter (VIDEO)
MaximeBernier | Twitter

People's Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier has explained his decision to visit Florida without getting vaccinated against COVID-19, revealing that he did not need a vaccine passport to travel to the U.S.

In a video shared on Twitter on Sunday, October 31, he responded to those asking how he was able to travel across the border to the United States without being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"As you know, I didn't take the two shots and I won't," Bernier told his followers. "But an unvaccinated person can travel to the U.S. until the 8th of November without having the vaccine passport."

The party leader explained that this was the reason he and his wife decided to visit Florida ahead of that date, which is when the new travel rules kick in.

Although the U.S. land border remains closed to non-essential travel right now, both vaccinated and unvaccinated Canadians are able to enter the country via plane. Until November 8, a negative COVID-19 test is accepted as an alternative to vaccination.

In order to skip travel restrictions like on-arrival COVID-19 testing, day-eight COVID-19 testing and quarantine, travellers entering Canada and Canadians returning home from abroad must be fully vaccinated.

Bernier didn't address whether he would be quarantining upon his return to Canada and did not confirm the reason for his visit to Florida.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

6 Things Canadians Should Remember Before Crossing The US Border When It Fully Reopens

The border will reopen to fully vaccinated tourists as of November 8. 🇨🇦🇺🇸

@canborder | Instagram, Amyinlondon | Dreamstime

With the U.S. border set to fully reopen to Canadians for the first time in almost 20 months, there are a number of rules, restrictions and recommendations to be aware of before Monday, November 8.

From testing requirements and associated costs to the regulations for returning home to Canada, here's what you need to check before driving or flying to the United States.

Keep Reading Show less

The TTC Is Cutting Service Because It's Losing Workers Who Haven't Been Fully Vaccinated

But it says the busiest lines won't be affected. ⬇️

Basslinegfx | Dreamstime

Transit time is going to go up for some Torontonians next month because the TTC is losing a bunch of workers who won't get vaccinated.

The transit agency recently issued a press release advising travellers about some "small and temporary reductions" in service that it says are necessary in order to keep things going on its busiest routes.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Travel Restrictions Just Changed Once Again & Here's Everything You Need To Know

Canadians must now be fully vaccinated in order to travel.👇✈️

@yvrairport | Instagram

As of Saturday, October 30, Canada's travel restrictions have had yet another major update.

In order to travel on planes, cruises and some trains in Canada, passengers must now be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who are not yet fully vaccinated will be able to show a valid COVID-19 molecular test, but only until November 30.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Vaccine Certificate QR Codes Can Now Be Added To Your Apple Wallet & Here's How

Just make sure your device is up to date.

Imaan Sheikh | Narcity

Ontario rolled out enhanced vaccine certificates on October 22, and now a new, more convenient update is out.

On October 29, the province announced that Ontarians can add their enhanced vaccine certificates to the Apple Wallet and Health app. (If you haven't downloaded your enhanced vaccine certificate yet, here's how I got mine.)

Keep Reading Show less