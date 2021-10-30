Trending Tags

us-canada border reopening

Officials Warn That The Canada-US Land Border Will Have Long Wait Times When Travel Restarts

Travellers are being asked to "exercise patience."

Officials Warn That The Canada-US Land Border Will Have Long Wait Times When Travel Restarts
Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime

American officials have a warning for Canadian travellers who are planning to cross the Canada-U.S. land border when restrictions lift in early November.

On October 29, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released more details about the reopening of the border and said travel volumes and wait times are expected to increase when non-essential travel restarts.

The DHS wants travellers to plan for long lines and longer than normal wait times at land border crossings when they're planning trips to the U.S. Also, everyone is being asked to "exercise patience."

Fully vaccinated Canadians will be allowed to enter the U.S. through land border crossings with appropriate documentation as of November 8, 2021.

During a border inspection, travellers must be prepared to show proof of vaccination and also give a verbal attestation about their reason for travel and their COVID-19 vaccination status.

When coming back into Canada, travellers still need a negative molecular test to return even if they're just going to the U.S. for a day trip.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

