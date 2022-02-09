Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
covid-19 ontario

Ontario Released A List Of Over 2K Grocery Stores & Pharmacies With Free Rapid Tests

Rapid tests with a side of ice cream or Advil anyone?

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario Released A List Of Over 2K Grocery Stores & Pharmacies With Free Rapid Tests
Niloo138 | Dreamstime, Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

Rapid antigen tests are about to be as common as picking up your groceries or a prescription from a pharmacy starting Wednesday.

The Ontario government has announced that 5.5 million free rapid antigen tests will be released weekly for the next eight weeks in pharmacies and grocery stores across Ontario starting February 9.

They will also be given to community partners to distribute in vulnerable communities.

Grocers, pharmacies and community partners will "have the ability to determine how tests are distributed in order to best serve the community, including through appointment bookings, at checkout or through online orders."

The free rapid antigen tests will be given out at over 2,300 grocery and pharmacy locations, including stores like Shoppers Drug Mart, Metro, Sobeys, Rexall, Loblaws, Longo's, Walmart and more across the province.

But before you head to your closet location, you may want to check their website for any specifics on how they will be disturbing tests.

For example, if you're looking to pick up a rapid test at Walmart, you'll need to order it online and in advance before picking it up in store.

Longo's has gone a similar online route, with their tests being available through Grocery Gateway.

Each household is limited to one box, which includes five rapid tests, so while they are more accessible than they previously were, you may not want to blow through them too fast.

To find your closest participating store, you can look it up on the Ontario government's website.

The government hopes the expanded availability of rapid tests for Ontarians will "help detect COVID‑19 earlier and stop the spread of the virus."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

olympics 2022

Olympic Athletes Are Hating China's Isolation Hotels & The Food Looks Absolutely Terrible

"I want all this to end. I cry every day. I’m very tired."

@vasnetsova.lera | Instagram

There's a big difference between the Athletes' Village and the isolation hotels in Beijing — and Olympic athletes are not impressed.

Every day, athletes and teammates have to get tested for COVID-19, and a positive result can seriously screw up four years of training and planning.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 ontario

Toronto Police Are Closing Queen's Park Circle Ahead Of Another Possible Convoy Protest

Protesters from Ottawa may be coming to Toronto.

Pongsakorn | Dreamstime, Wwphoto | Dreamstime

Toronto Police Service is cracking down on closures ahead of another possible "Freedom Convoy" protest in the city.

"In response to several social media posts announcing a possible demonstration involving a large number of vehicles, the Toronto Police Service is taking steps to limit impact on our roads/residents," TPS told Narcity.

Keep Reading Show less

Saskatchewan Is Scrapping Vaccine Mandates 'To Heal Divisions' & Here's What It'll Look Like

The premier says the benefits of the policies "no longer outweigh the costs."

@premierescottmoe | Instagram, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Saskatchewan will begin scrapping COVID-19 restrictions in just a few days' time — starting with vaccine mandates — Premier Scott Moe confirmed during a press conference on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on February 8, Moe said, "Today, with Omicron, the benefits of the proof of vaccination policy no longer outweigh the costs."

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Is Extending The Deadline To Renew Health Cards & Expired Ones Will Be Accepted

You won't have to renew your health card until September 2022.

Raysonho | Wikimedia

If renewing your health card has been on your to-do list this month, feel free to push it down a couple of bullet points.

The Ontario government has extended the deadline to renew health cards to September 30, 2022, according to a press release.

Keep Reading Show less