Ontario's Handing Out Free Rapid Tests At Grocery Stores & Here's What You Need To Know
You could pick one up starting February 9!
Ontarians who have been looking to pick up a free rapid antigen test can do so again right at their local grocery store.
As of February 9, the Ford government announced it will be handing out free access to rapid antigen tests again to anyone who is looking to get one. In the last couple of months, Ontario saved rapid tests for priority settings, like hospitals and long-term care homes, due to short-term supply constraints.
"Up to 5.5M test will be made available per week as we continue to respond to COVID-19 and [the] ongoing rapid antigen test demand," government officials wrote.
Ontarians will only be able to get one box of five tests for their household each time they go to one of the participating retailers.
So, who can pick up a test?
Anyone who is displaying symptoms can use a rapid test to see if they are positive for COVID-19, as well as anyone who needs them for "test-to-work" purposes in the highest risk settings only.
The Ontario government doesn't recommend asymptomatic people using rapid tests as a way as screening for social events, but if you do choose to use a test in this way it should be done within a few hours of the event and to keep in mind that a negative result could also be a false negative.
Currently, 2,385 grocery stores and pharmacy locations will be participating. Here's where you can find rapid test kits, but the Ontario government notes that not all locations may be participating:
- Costco, in-store pick-up
- Shoppers Drug Mart, in-store pick-up
- Loblaws, in-store pick-up
- DRUGStore in Fortino's, in-store pick-up
- Your Independent Grocer, in-store pick-up
- Real Canadian Superstore, in-store pick-up
- Zehrs, in-store pick-up
- Metro, in-store pick-up
- Food Basics, in-store pick-up
- The North West Company, in-store pick-up
- Rexall, in-store pick-up
- Sobeys, in-store pick-up
- Independent pharmacy retailers, in-store pick-up
- Longo's, online grocery orders then eventually shifting to in-store pick-up
- Walmart, online grocery pick-up order, no in-store pick-up
