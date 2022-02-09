Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Ontario's Handing Out Free Rapid Tests At Grocery Stores & Here's What You Need To Know

You could pick one up starting February 9!

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario's Handing Out Free Rapid Tests At Grocery Stores & Here's What You Need To Know
Christine Elliott | Facebook, Chekyravaa | Dreamstime

Ontarians who have been looking to pick up a free rapid antigen test can do so again right at their local grocery store.

As of February 9, the Ford government announced it will be handing out free access to rapid antigen tests again to anyone who is looking to get one. In the last couple of months, Ontario saved rapid tests for priority settings, like hospitals and long-term care homes, due to short-term supply constraints.

"Up to 5.5M test will be made available per week as we continue to respond to COVID-19 and [the] ongoing rapid antigen test demand," government officials wrote.

Ontarians will only be able to get one box of five tests for their household each time they go to one of the participating retailers.

So, who can pick up a test?

Anyone who is displaying symptoms can use a rapid test to see if they are positive for COVID-19, as well as anyone who needs them for "test-to-work" purposes in the highest risk settings only.

The Ontario government doesn't recommend asymptomatic people using rapid tests as a way as screening for social events, but if you do choose to use a test in this way it should be done within a few hours of the event and to keep in mind that a negative result could also be a false negative.

Currently, 2,385 grocery stores and pharmacy locations will be participating. Here's where you can find rapid test kits, but the Ontario government notes that not all locations may be participating:

  • Costco, in-store pick-up
  • Shoppers Drug Mart, in-store pick-up
  • Loblaws, in-store pick-up
  • DRUGStore in Fortino's, in-store pick-up
  • Your Independent Grocer, in-store pick-up
  • Real Canadian Superstore, in-store pick-up
  • Zehrs, in-store pick-up
  • Metro, in-store pick-up
  • Food Basics, in-store pick-up
  • The North West Company, in-store pick-up
  • Rexall, in-store pick-up
  • Sobeys, in-store pick-up
  • Independent pharmacy retailers, in-store pick-up
  • Longo's, online grocery orders then eventually shifting to in-store pick-up
  • Walmart, online grocery pick-up order, no in-store pick-up

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ontario reopening

Ontario Businesses Will No Longer Have To Take Your Contact Tracing Info Starting Monday

Indoor dining, gyms and more will open on Monday.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Starting next week, the provincial government will no longer require Ontario businesses to take customers' contact tracing information, a staple COVID-19 rule that's been in place since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the government announced in a press release that it will no longer require "most businesses" to collect patron information for contact tracing starting on January 31, 2022.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 vaccine

COVID-19 Antiviral Pill PAXLOVID Is Now In Ontario & Here's Who Can Get It

The medication must be taken for five days.

Government of Ontario Announcements | YouTube

Ontario has received limited quantities of Pfizer's new COVID-19 antiviral pill, PAXLOVID, however, it is only being made available to a specific group of people.

In a press conference on Thursday, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore stated that "we are prioritizing unvaccinated individuals who are most at risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19 infection."

Keep Reading Show less
ontario reopening

Ontario's Reopening Plan That Will Lift Restrictions Over The Next Few Months Starts Today

Here's what you need to know.

Premier of Ontario | YouTube

Ontario has just revealed a new plan to gradually lift public health restrictions, and it's a multi-step process.

The Ontario government released a list of detailed steps outlining the province's schedule for easing COVID-19 restrictions, starting on January 31, 2022.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario reopening

Ford Says Good News For Gyms, Restaurants & Other Closed Businesses To Come This Week

Ford is dropping hints left and right about new measures.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram

Premier Doug Ford has dropped another hint that a major announcement on COVID-19 restrictions is coming soon.

In an interview posted to Twitter by CityNews journalist Cynthia Mulligan, Ford says they "look forward to having a good announcement for restaurants, gyms and other folks that have been closed."

Keep Reading Show less