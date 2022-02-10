Sections

Walmart Is Actually Giving Out Free Rapid Antigen Tests After Being Slammed By Ford

You originally had to have at least a $35 order to get a test.

Toronto Staff Writer
Niloo138 | Dreamstime, Bobhilscher | Dreamstime

Even though Ontario announced it was giving out free rapid antigen tests at grocery stores and pharmacies, Walmart, apparently, was still charging customers a minimum order fee in order to grab a box.

MPP for Parkdale-High Park, Bhutila Karpoche, tweeted that Walmart required a $35 minimum purchase in order for Ontarians to get access to "free" rapid antigen tests.

"Big box stores like Walmart and Loblaws have made record profits during the pandemic. Now, they’re using government-provided RATs as a promo item. Walmart requires a $35 min. purchase. Loblaws requires same-day receipts. Ford’s “free” rapid tests aren’t free," she tweeted on February 9.

In a report by CityNews Toronto, Walmart asked its customers to make a minimum grocery pick-up order on their site, in order to get a free rapid antigen test kit for a "limited time."

Walmart Canada is now reversing that requirement.

"Our intention of distributing the Rapid Antigen Test kits through online grocery pick-up was to avoid long lines in Ontario stores & offer them in a safe, efficient & equitable manner. We’ve heard the concerns raised & will make kits available in these stores for free," Walmart Canada tweeted on February 9.

As for the alleged "same-day receipt" requirements at Loblaws, a spokesperson told Narcity that "this is not true and we are working to understand where the misinformation came from."

According to the spokesperson, customers going to Loblaws will be given one free rapid antigen test kit on a "first come first served basis" at no charge.

Following the news, Premier Ford took to Twitter to make it clear that "free means free."

"We're providing #RapidTests free of charge and all participating partners are expected to honour that — no minimums or mandatory purchase. If they don't, we'll give them to retailers or pharmacies that will."

The Ontario government announced on Wednesday it would be rolling out free rapid tests to over 2,300 participating grocery stores and pharmacies across the province.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

