Ontario's Daily COVID-19 Cases Hit Yet Another Record High Yesterday & Broke 10,000
As for Boxing Day, Ontario saw 9,826 new cases.
Ontario continues to break its record for the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases as the province surpassed the 10,000 mark in Saturday's numbers.
Minister of Health Christine Elliott shared the case counts for Christmas Day and Boxing Day on Twitter on Sunday morning. On December 25, the province reported a total of 10,412 cases across Ontario, and according to Public Health Ontario, four deaths occurred.
On December 26, Ontario is reporting 9,826 new COVID-19 cases across the province, and seven new deaths occurred.
According to Elliott, 510 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 168 people were in the ICU as of Christmas Day. Fewer people were reportedly hospitalized with the virus on Boxing Day, as 373 people are in hospital with 167 people in the ICU.
However, Elliott added that "not all hospitals report on holidays or weekends."
Earlier this week on Christmas Eve, Ontario counted 9,571 cases, which was a massive jump from the 5,790 COVID-19 cases reported on December 23.
In an epidemiological summary recently put out by PHO, health officials wrote that "due to changes in the availability of testing" as a result of the Omicron variant, the total case counts in their report are an "underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario."
"As such, data should be interpreted with caution," PHO officials wrote.
Right now the Ontario website dedicated to providing a complete breakdown of cases is not publishing updated data until December 29.
Amid pressing concerns of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, Ontario put out stricter public health measures, which include smaller social gatherings and capacity limits and curfews at restaurants.
The province also expanded booster dose eligibility to include everyone 18 years and older.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.
