Ontario Will Reportedly Start Loosening Restrictions Soon & Here's What Could Open First
Businesses could start opening as early as January 31.
Ontario's modified Step Two could soon be coming to an end, with restrictions reportedly set to loosen by the end of the month.
According to CTV News, Doug Ford is set to announce on Thursday that restrictions will gradually start to lift across the province throughout the month of February, with the potential for a full reopening by March.
However, residents could start to see a glimmer of normalcy as early as January 31.
CTV News reports that indoor dining could be the first thing to reopen, allowing restaurants to welcome back guests at 50% capacity starting on the last day of this month.
Closures that were put in place will reportedly continue to be replaced with capacity limits.
The premier of Ontario has been dropping hints all week about exactly what will be announced in terms of reopening.
Earlier on Wednesday, he stated that they "look forward to having a good announcement for restaurants, gyms and other folks that have been closed."
"I'm a business person, right from day one, and I understand the needs that they have and the payroll that they have to meet, and other areas. We're putting every resource possible to make sure we support them," Ford continued, mentioning that he "despises" shutdowns.
Step Two, which has seen the closure of restaurants, gyms and more, was originally set to end on January 26.
However, earlier this month Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, said that he couldn't "guarantee" the province would lift restrictions in that time frame.