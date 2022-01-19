Ford Says Good News For Gyms, Restaurants & Other Closed Businesses To Come This Week
Ford is dropping hints left and right about new measures.
Premier Doug Ford is utilizing the power of anticipation this week and has dropped another hint that a major announcement on COVID-19 restrictions is underway.
In an interview posted to Twitter by CityNews journalist Cynthia Mulligan, Ford says they "look forward to having a good announcement for restaurants, gyms and other folks that have been closed."
This is the 3rd day in a row Premier Ford has said a reopening announcement is coming this week. Today he says it will be a "good announcement for restaurants, gyms and folks that have been closed." #onpoli pic.twitter.com/ETyLfQ6ubx
— Cynthia Mulligan (@CityCynthia) January 19, 2022
Ford has been laying out easter eggs like Taylor Swift before an album drop, casually mentioning that a "good" or "positive" announcement is on its way – each time repeating how much he hates closures.
Ford let the cat out of the bag in a radio interview on News Talk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll on January 18, where he announced an announcement would be made by the end of the week.
"We'll have some positive news. I believe we're going to make some announcements later this week about going back to other levels of restrictions," said Ford.
In his most recent interview, Ford echoed that he "despises" shutdowns and says his "heart breaks" for businesses facing closures.
"I'm a business person. Right from day one and I understand the needs that they have and the payroll that they have to meet, and other areas. We're putting every resource possible to make sure we support them," said Ford.
Indoor dining, gyms and other business have been closed since January 5, when the province reverted to a modified version of Step Two due to the state of COVID-19.