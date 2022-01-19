Trending Tags

doug ford

Ford Says Good News For Gyms, Restaurants & Other Closed Businesses To Come This Week

Ford is dropping hints left and right about new measures.

Toronto Staff Writer
Ford Says Good News For Gyms, Restaurants & Other Closed Businesses To Come This Week
@fordnationdougford | Instagram

Premier Doug Ford is utilizing the power of anticipation this week and has dropped another hint that a major announcement on COVID-19 restrictions is underway.

In an interview posted to Twitter by CityNews journalist Cynthia Mulligan, Ford says they "look forward to having a good announcement for restaurants, gyms and other folks that have been closed."

Ford has been laying out easter eggs like Taylor Swift before an album drop, casually mentioning that a "good" or "positive" announcement is on its way – each time repeating how much he hates closures.

Ford let the cat out of the bag in a radio interview on News Talk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll on January 18, where he announced an announcement would be made by the end of the week.

"We'll have some positive news. I believe we're going to make some announcements later this week about going back to other levels of restrictions," said Ford.

In his most recent interview, Ford echoed that he "despises" shutdowns and says his "heart breaks" for businesses facing closures.

"I'm a business person. Right from day one and I understand the needs that they have and the payroll that they have to meet, and other areas. We're putting every resource possible to make sure we support them," said Ford.

Indoor dining, gyms and other business have been closed since January 5, when the province reverted to a modified version of Step Two due to the state of COVID-19.

An Alberta Restaurant Has Been Caught Accepting Dog Photos As Proof Of Vaccination

They were ordered to close their doors.

Wirestock | Dreamstime, Prostockstudio | Dreamstime

A restaurant in Alberta was ordered to close by Alberta Health Services (AHS) after investigators found that some diners were showing photos of dogs as proof of vaccination — and staff accepted them.

Investigators were sent to The Granary Kitchen in Red Deer after AHS received complaints.

ontario reopening

Ford Says 'Positive News' Is Coming This Week For The Loosening Of COVID-19 Restrictions

"We've got to keep moving forward, we have to learn to live with this."

@fordnationdougford | Instagram

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says "positive news" about COVID-19 restrictions will come by the end of this week.

"We'll have some positive news. I believe we're going to make some announcements later this week about going back to other levels of restrictions," Ford told News Talk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll on January 18.

covid-19 british columbia

BC Has Quietly Changed Its COVID-19 Restrictions & Now There's No End Date For Closures

Health officials are updating the public about the changes later today.

Stan Jones | Dreamstime, Thuatha22 | Dreamstime

COVID-19 restrictions in B.C. just changed, and now there is no end date to the current closures and limitations.

There are currently restrictions that limit gatherings and prevent gyms, nightclubs, and bars from opening. Previously, the public health order said that these restrictions would be in place until January 18.

doug ford

Doug Ford Is Driving Around In His Pickup Truck & Helping People Stranded In The Snow

Don't be surprised if Ford pulls up to help you today.

eddykandic95 | TikTok, Lance McMillan | Narcity

Every city needs a snow day hero, and it just happens to be the premier of Ontario this Monday.

Doug Ford is roaming the streets of Etobicoke, looking to help those impacted by Ontario's snowstorm by picking up stranded drivers, offering rides and pulling cars out of the ditch.

