Doug Ford Is Driving Around In His Pickup Truck & Helping People Stranded In The Snow

Toronto Staff Writer
Every city needs a snow day hero, and it just happens to be the premier of Ontario this Monday.

Doug Ford is roaming the streets of Etobicoke, looking to help those impacted by Ontario's snowstorm by picking up stranded drivers, offering rides and pulling cars out of the ditch.

With great power comes great responsibility, and it seems Ford was moved to use his power (and his truck) to help out in Etobicoke, according to an interview he took live from his truck this Monday morning.

In a video interview with CP24, during which Ford can be seen driving his truck, he said he's "just picking people up" and "checking on people."

"Just making sure [...] people aren't stranded, that's all. Dropped off a few people at their homes. You just do what you have to do. Everyone's doing it, right? I'm no different. Premier or no premier, you're there to help your neighbours right now," said Ford.

One rescuee posted a video of Ford in action to TikTok on Monday.

@eddykandic95

Doug Ford helped me to get home safe this morning. #preimer #ontario #Canada #Toronto #Snowstorm #Ford #Fyp #Viral

Eddy Kandic captioned the video of himself sitting next to Ford in his truck, "Doug Ford helped me get home safe this morning."

Kandic told Narcity he had been stranded in his car for two hours near Islington when Ford drove up and offered him a ride home.

He says he was "very shocked" to see the premier when he pulled up.

Currently, Toronto Police Operations are asking for folks to "stay home and off the roadways" if possible, due to commuting challenges from the snowfall.

So despite how inspired some may be by Ford's heroic actions, you may want to leave the rescuing up to the premier.

