7 Snow Shovelling Tips From Health Canada To Help You Avoid 'Fatal Risks'
Getting rid of snow is hard, cold work. 🥶
From Atlantic Canada to B.C. to Ontario, Canada has seen a whole lot of snow already this year and the weather is not showing any signs of slowing down. And, as every Canadian knows, with snow comes shovelling.
Snow shovelling is one of those annoying, sometimes strenuous, wintertime tasks that you just can’t ignore.
Because it comes with some potential "fatal risks" for your heart, Health Canada has put together some tips to limit the chance of a heart attack.
The agency points out that because of the decline in outdoor activity due the cold weather, your heart can be out of practice.
Add the strenuous task of shovelling snow to an inactive cardiovascular system and you can get a potentially risky situation for some people.
To avoid something bad happening, Health Canada recommends treating shovelling like you would any exercise. That means stretching and warming up beforehand, not doing it on a full stomach and taking breaks when needed.
All of these precautions help limit the strain shovelling might have on your heart and makes it easier on your heart and muscles.
While it’s cold out, they also recommend dressing appropriately. Exercise can generate a lot of heat in the body, so it’s advised that you dress in many breathable layers to avoid overheating.
Another way to stay safe is to call up a friend to help out! Not only does it make the job go by faster, but it also acts as a buddy system for you to watch out for each other. It’s also nice to have someone to complain about the cold with, right?
It’s also important to add that if you’re older, overweight, or have a history of heart disease, it’s probably best to consult your doctor before you start shovelling the pesky white stuff. It’s always best to know for sure.
You can also limit the strain on your heart by taking up some wintertime sports and activities. It’s fun and it ensures that hitting the sidewalk after a snowstorm isn’t the only exercise your heart gets this winter!
Stay warm, Canada!