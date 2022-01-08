Trending Tags

canada weather

A 'Weather Bomb' Slammed Atlantic Canada & Some Places Got More Than 40 cm Of Snow (PHOTOS)

People also lost power during the storm. 🥶

A 'Weather Bomb' Slammed Atlantic Canada & Some Places Got More Than 40 cm Of Snow (PHOTOS)
@enserinksconstruction | Instagram, @patrickmanifold | Instagram

The storm moving through Atlantic Canada has been classified as a "weather bomb" and the photos show just how powerful the system was.

The Weather Network has revealed that the nor'easter has hit Nova Scotia and parts of Southern New Brunswick the hardest, with the biggest impacts from snowfall during the storm on January 7 and January 8.

Parts of those provinces have been buried by more than 40 centimetres of snow!

Not only has there been heavy snowfall but strong winds have also ripped through the region, causing thousands of people to lose power.

Here are seven photos from Nova Scotia and New Brunswick of the aftermath of the fierce storm.

Someone in Nova Scotia posted a shot of a doorway full of snow thanks to the heavy snowfall combined with strong winds. "When you open your front door after a Canadian snowstorm," they captioned the post.

Another person shared that the tent they had over their car was knocked over by the wind despite being anchored by 12 spikes and a lawn tractor! The snow then piled up around the car.

Someone on Twitter posted a photo measuring the storm's snowfall total in Wentworth, Nova Scotia. By the morning of January 8, just under 45 centimetres of snow had fallen!

According to a homemade weather stick one person had, between 30 centimetres and just under 50 centimetres of snow came down in Riverview, New Brunswick during the storm.

Someone in Nova Scotia woke up to quite a bit of snow piled up on their property and said they're going to "need a lot of coffee to deal with this."

If you mistook this for a photo of a snowbank instead of a car, that's understandable, because the vehicle is almost unrecognizable buried under all of that snow.

With so much snow falling thanks to the nor'easter and "weather bomb," clearing it all was a job for snowblowers, not shovels!

