Over 20 cm Of Snow & Very Strong Winds Will Hit Parts Of Canada This Week & We're So Over It
Just when you thought spring might be around the corner, the weather in Canada takes a turn and another snow storm happens.
According to The Weather Network, the weather in Atlantic Canada is set to get wintry again, with a whole heap of snow expected this upcoming week.
How bad will it get? Well, meteorologists are predicting around 20 cm of snow (or more) for the province of Nova Scotia, including Halifax, as well as the island of Newfoundland.
So, if you're not living in these provinces and have been complaining about bad weather, maybe take a step back and appreciate what you have. And if you do live on the East Coast, well, you are in the rest of the country's thoughts.
As of Monday, April 4, Nova Scotia has already seen over 10 cm of snow, causing schools to shut down and road and ferry travel to be impacted.
The poor conditions also caused Halifax Stanfield International Airport to suspend its runway operations due to the snow, with several flights in and out of the airport delayed or cancelled on Monday morning.
The bad weather is expected to continue into Tuesday for the two east coast regions, where snowfall warnings have already been issued by officials.
And just when you thought it couldn't get any worse, it does. The forecast is also calling for around 60 to 70 km/h winds for Nova Scotia and more than 80 km/h winds for parts of Newfoundland throughout April 4 and 5.
This January, Atlantic Canada was hit with a "weather bomb" that saw around 40 cm of snow in some places, which caused widespread power loss in the region.
The east coast isn't the only place getting hit with some gnarly weather. Parts of Ontario also saw freezing temperatures and snowfall over the past few weeks, in addition to a major snowstorm that hit the south of the province back in January.
It seems that Mother Nature didn't get the memo that it's April now, not January! One would hope after the winter that parts of Canada has had, we would see some respite. But it looks like mercy isn't on the table just yet.
