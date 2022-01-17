Trending Tags

Ontario's Wild Snowstorm Is Raging RN & People Are Actually Shoveling The 401 (VIDEOS)

These videos will make you want to stay home for good! 🥶

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario's Wild Snowstorm Is Raging RN & People Are Actually Shoveling The 401 (VIDEOS)
511 Ontario, u/purplecanadianpanda | Reddit

Ontario looks like it's been trapped inside a giant snowglobe that's constantly getting shaken up this morning, and people all over social media are uploading photos and videos to document the chaos.

Many parts across the province are getting blanketed by 40+ centimetres of snow in what The Weather Network is calling one of the "most impactful snowstorms in years."

Environment Canada issued several winter weather warnings with blizzard, snowfall and winter storm warnings currently in effect for various southern parts of the province.

@narcitytoronto

More views from Toronto this morning after getting hit with snow! 🎥: @photolance #toronto #snowstorm #ontario #canadianweathercheck

Ontarians who needed to commute for work this morning were bogged down by some terrible rush hour traffic.

The traffic was so slow that some drivers had to get out of their cars and actually shovel parts of Highway 401 to get clear, according to CityNews Toronto Traffic footage.

Environment Canada is warning drivers that travel can be particularly hazardous today due to the lack of visibility on the road, and that rush hour traffic may be seriously impacted.

Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto is a mess, and the snowplows are already hard at work clearing the sidewalks (and honking at people to get off the paths.)

@narcitytoronto

Views from #Toronto this morning 🌨😳 🎥: @photolance #snowstorm #ontario

The Halton and Peel regions are also getting hit by blizzard and snowfall warnings today. This Mississauga resident captured some of the blustery conditions from their window, and it's hard to see past the buildings across the street.

"Morning Twitterverse. Not gonna lie, I'm definitely jealous of those of you who live in warmer climates right now. Well, off to work I go," another Twitter user shared in a video, where the cars are completely carpeted by white and the residential road is shrouded in a layer of untouched snow.

Toronto is expected to get hit with 40 to 60 centimetres of snow, and while the day is still nowhere close to being over, one Twitter user shared a timelapse of just how much snow has already fallen this morning. Eeek!

Not everyone seems to be bothered by the snow though, as this one dog in Waterdown couldn't wait to frolic outside in it.

According to The Weather Network's forecast, these wintry conditions will continue on for the rest of the week, so you may want to bundle up! Or, take your cue from this pup and just embrace it!

Courtesy of @furpotato | Instagram

So stay warm and safe out there, Ontario!

