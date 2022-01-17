Ontario's Wild Snowstorm Is Raging RN & People Are Actually Shoveling The 401 (VIDEOS)
Ontario looks like it's been trapped inside a giant snowglobe that's constantly getting shaken up this morning, and people all over social media are uploading photos and videos to document the chaos.
Many parts across the province are getting blanketed by 40+ centimetres of snow in what The Weather Network is calling one of the "most impactful snowstorms in years."
Environment Canada issued several winter weather warnings with blizzard, snowfall and winter storm warnings currently in effect for various southern parts of the province.
More views from Toronto this morning after getting hit with snow! 🎥: @photolance #toronto #snowstorm #ontario #canadianweathercheck
Ontarians who needed to commute for work this morning were bogged down by some terrible rush hour traffic.
The traffic was so slow that some drivers had to get out of their cars and actually shovel parts of Highway 401 to get clear, according to CityNews Toronto Traffic footage.
Most major routes are at a stand still in many areas. We have people out of their cars shoveling the 401.pic.twitter.com/teJrZsup5R— CityNews Toronto Traffic (@CityNews Toronto Traffic) 1642425357
Environment Canada is warning drivers that travel can be particularly hazardous today due to the lack of visibility on the road, and that rush hour traffic may be seriously impacted.
Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto is a mess, and the snowplows are already hard at work clearing the sidewalks (and honking at people to get off the paths.)
Views from #Toronto this morning 🌨😳 🎥: @photolance #snowstorm #ontario
The Halton and Peel regions are also getting hit by blizzard and snowfall warnings today. This Mississauga resident captured some of the blustery conditions from their window, and it's hard to see past the buildings across the street.
In my seven years in Ontario, first time I have seen a snow day like today. #ONStorm A lot!!! #mississauga #city center #snowdayspic.twitter.com/QoddKAu1nj— amglorena (@amglorena) 1642421435
"Morning Twitterverse. Not gonna lie, I'm definitely jealous of those of you who live in warmer climates right now. Well, off to work I go," another Twitter user shared in a video, where the cars are completely carpeted by white and the residential road is shrouded in a layer of untouched snow.
Morning everyone! From Southern Ontario!\nSnow, snow, snow...pic.twitter.com/JMIBR4GHgQ— Matt Mc Innis (@Matt Mc Innis) 1642412360
Toronto is expected to get hit with 40 to 60 centimetres of snow, and while the day is still nowhere close to being over, one Twitter user shared a timelapse of just how much snow has already fallen this morning. Eeek!
Time lapse during the peak of the storm this morning in Toronto from about 4am to 8am. \n\nCan really see the snowfall rate pick up at the halfway mark. \n\n#ONstorm #blizzardsnow #snowTOpic.twitter.com/kThnSXd6cc— Laurence Lui / \u5442\u6717\u9cf4 (@Laurence Lui / \u5442\u6717\u9cf4) 1642429922
Not everyone seems to be bothered by the snow though, as this one dog in Waterdown couldn't wait to frolic outside in it.
We have a tiny snowplow available for rent over here in #Waterdown He accepts payment in kibble @weathernetwork @waterdownbia @CHCHTV #ONStormpic.twitter.com/YbSOx0GGut— Dana Dickerson (@Dana Dickerson) 1642425047
According to The Weather Network's forecast, these wintry conditions will continue on for the rest of the week, so you may want to bundle up! Or, take your cue from this pup and just embrace it!
So stay warm and safe out there, Ontario!