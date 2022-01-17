Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario weather

Ontario Snowstorm Shuts Down So Many Vaccine Clinics & You May Have To Reschedule

Your COVID-19 vaccine may have to wait until after snowmageddon!

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario Snowstorm Shuts Down So Many Vaccine Clinics & You May Have To Reschedule
Lance McMillan | Narcity

Ontario's snowstorm is hitting some spots hard, and transit routes and schools aren't the only things shutting down for the day.

Vaccine clinics across the province are closing their doors and keeping their workers and residents off the roads, so if you booked your first, second or booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, you might need to reschedule.

Toronto Public Health is closing down all vaccination clinics for January 17 because of the city's weather in order "to ensure the safety of Toronto residents and staff," according to a news release.

York Region Public Health will also be closing down all of its COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the day, including "the partner-led vaccination clinic at Cornell Community Centre in the City of Markham," a spokesperson for the municipality told Narcity via email.

KFL&A Public Health, which covers the areas of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, announced on their website that they will be closing their vaccine clinics today "due to inclement weather and the safety of our staff, volunteers, and the public."

The region's public health unit is asking anyone with an appointment for January 17 to visit any of the clinic sites as a walk-in another day this week or rebook their appointment online.

The Region of Peel is also following suit and announced in a tweet on Monday morning that all clinics will be closed with an anticipated reopening date of January 18.

"Due to today's extreme weather conditions, ALL COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be temporarily closed to ensure the safety of Peel residents," reads the tweet. "Those with appointments are being contacted directly."

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit also took to Twitter to announce the closure of their vaccination clinics today "due to poor weather conditions," with the exception of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Barrie at 29 Sperling Dr.

If you had an appointment booked in the Durham Region, you may also be out of luck.

At 8:25 a.m., Durham Region Health Department tweeted that all of their vaccination clinics are closed due to the "inclement weather."

Several other regions across Ontario have come out with similar statements, closing down vaccination clinics in Lindsay, Cobourg, Colborne, Casselman, Rockland and Winchester as well as the Niagara Falls (Scotiabank) Convention Centre vaccination clinic.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles

Health Canada Just Approved At-Home Antiviral Pills For Eligible People With COVID-19

It's Canada's first COVID-19 therapy that can be taken at home.👇

PfizerCA | Twitter

Health Canada has approved the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment PAXLOVID, which it says is the "first COVID-19 therapy that can be taken at home."

In a statement on Monday, January 17, the federal agency announced that the prescription-only medication had been authorized to treat adults with mild to moderate COVID-19, who are at risk of progressing to hospitalization or death.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 vaccine

Australia Just Deported Novak Djokovic & He Could Be Barred From The French Open Too

Australia isn't the only place that requires a vaccine 👀

@djokernole | Instagram

Just when it seemed like Novak Djokovic's battle with the Australian government was over, it sounds like we could see this happen all over again.

Government officials in France say Djokovic risks being barred from the French Open in May, in another blow to the unvaccinated tennis star who was deported from Australia last week.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario weather

Here's The Meaning Of 'Blizzard' & What To Look Out For In Ontario Today

Everything you need to know about today's weather conditions.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

As warnings and cancellations continue to sweep through Ontario thanks to Monday morning's storm you, may be wondering to yourself exactly what is the meaning of a blizzard?

According to Environment Canada, the term blizzard is used "when winds of 40 km/hr or greater are expected to cause widespread reductions in visibility to 400 metres or less, due to blowing snow, or blowing snow in combination with falling snow, for at least 4 hours."

Keep Reading Show less
doug ford

Doug Ford Is Driving Around In His Pickup Truck & Helping People Stranded In The Snow

Don't be surprised if Ford pulls up to help you today.

eddykandic95 | TikTok, Lance McMillan | Narcity

Every city needs a snow day hero, and it just happens to be the premier of Ontario this Monday.

Doug Ford is roaming the streets of Etobicoke, looking to help those impacted by Ontario's snowstorm by picking up stranded drivers, offering rides and pulling cars out of the ditch.

Keep Reading Show less