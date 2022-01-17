Ontario Snowstorm Shuts Down So Many Vaccine Clinics & You May Have To Reschedule
Your COVID-19 vaccine may have to wait until after snowmageddon!
Ontario's snowstorm is hitting some spots hard, and transit routes and schools aren't the only things shutting down for the day.
Vaccine clinics across the province are closing their doors and keeping their workers and residents off the roads, so if you booked your first, second or booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, you might need to reschedule.
Toronto Public Health is closing down all vaccination clinics for January 17 because of the city's weather in order "to ensure the safety of Toronto residents and staff," according to a news release.
York Region Public Health will also be closing down all of its COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the day, including "the partner-led vaccination clinic at Cornell Community Centre in the City of Markham," a spokesperson for the municipality told Narcity via email.
KFL&A Public Health, which covers the areas of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, announced on their website that they will be closing their vaccine clinics today "due to inclement weather and the safety of our staff, volunteers, and the public."
The region's public health unit is asking anyone with an appointment for January 17 to visit any of the clinic sites as a walk-in another day this week or rebook their appointment online.
The Region of Peel is also following suit and announced in a tweet on Monday morning that all clinics will be closed with an anticipated reopening date of January 18.
IMPORTANT:\n\nDue to today's extreme weather conditions, ALL COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be temporarily closed to ensure the safety of Peel residents.\n\nClinics are expected to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Those with appointments are being contacted directly.pic.twitter.com/gh5lFfbBjn— Region of Peel (@Region of Peel) 1642429777
"Due to today's extreme weather conditions, ALL COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be temporarily closed to ensure the safety of Peel residents," reads the tweet. "Those with appointments are being contacted directly."
Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit also took to Twitter to announce the closure of their vaccination clinics today "due to poor weather conditions," with the exception of the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Barrie at 29 Sperling Dr.
For the safety of our staff and clients all SMDHU #COVID19 community vaccine clinics are closed today due to poor weather conditions. We apologize for this inconvenience. Rebook at: http://ow.ly/fXK550HvZMc\u00a0\nThe COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at 29 Sperling, Barrie is OPEN today.pic.twitter.com/9FAIJaQYDa— SMDHU (@SMDHU) 1642428797
If you had an appointment booked in the Durham Region, you may also be out of luck.
All @DurhamHealth Vaccination Clinics are closed today due to inclement weather. Clients with appointments are being contacted and their appointments will be re-booked.— Durham Region Health Department (@Durham Region Health Department) 1642425947
At 8:25 a.m., Durham Region Health Department tweeted that all of their vaccination clinics are closed due to the "inclement weather."
Several other regions across Ontario have come out with similar statements, closing down vaccination clinics in Lindsay, Cobourg, Colborne, Casselman, Rockland and Winchester as well as the Niagara Falls (Scotiabank) Convention Centre vaccination clinic.
