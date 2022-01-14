Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
covid-19 vaccine

Toronto Just Opened Up 8,000 More COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments & You Can Book Now

You can book in for this Sunday or Monday.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto Just Opened Up 8,000 More COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments & You Can Book Now
Dejan Baric | Dreamstime

The City of Toronto announced this Friday morning that 8,000 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be available in the coming days.

So if you're eligible and looking to get your first, second or booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, you'll have a good chance of scoring an appointment for this Sunday, January 16 or Monday, January 17.

Toronto Public Health opened up bookings for appointments this morning at 8 a.m., which will be held at any of Toronto's five mass immunization clinics, including Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Cloverdale Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Mitchell Field Community Centre, and Woodbine Mall, according to a news release.

"The new vaccination appointments for eligible adults and kids are part of the continuing efforts to make progress in helping Toronto residents get vaccinated. In the last seven days alone, Team Toronto has administered more than 200,000 total COVID-19 vaccine doses," reads the press release.

TPH is urging all eligible residents to book their booster dose due to the "emergence of the new Omicron variant and ongoing community transmission of the Delta variant."

So far in Toronto, 49% of children 5 to 11 years old have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 11% of the same age group have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals 12 years old and up in Toronto currenlty have a significantly higher vaccination rate. 87% of people have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 48% of people have already gotten a third booster dose.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Is Letting More People Get A 4th Dose Of A COVID-19 Vaccine & Here's Who

Appointments can be booked starting Friday.

Elton Law | Dreamstime

Starting this Friday, more people will be eligible to book an appointment for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario.

In a press conference on Thursday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore revealed that those who are immunocompromised will be added to the list of people who are eligible.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Travel Restrictions Are About To Get Stricter & Here's What You Need To Know

Entry exemptions for unvaccinated travellers are changing.👇

@canborder | Instagram, @yvrairport | Instagram

The latest update to Canada's travel restrictions is going to make it much harder for unvaccinated people to enter the country.

As of January 15, 2022, the federal government is removing a number of entry exemptions for travellers that aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's The Official Advice On When To Get Your Booster After Having COVID-19 In Canada

The guidance varies depending on where you live!

Elton Law | Dreamstime

For anybody who is wondering when to get a booster after having COVID-19, there is some advice about what to do but it differs depending on where you live.

While some places in Canada don't have any guidance at all right now, four provinces and one territory have released information and here's what they have said.

Keep Reading Show less

Fauci Says Omicron Will 'Find Just About Everybody' & Most People Will Probably Be Exposed

He says the chances of getting sick are "very low" with vaccination.

U.S. Senate Committee

Several U.S. health officials are warning people that given Omicron's high transmissibility, it's likely that everybody is going to catch it at some point.

The warning came during a hearing in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, where Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top experts all shared the same sentiment.

Keep Reading Show less