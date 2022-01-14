Toronto Just Opened Up 8,000 More COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments & You Can Book Now
You can book in for this Sunday or Monday.
The City of Toronto announced this Friday morning that 8,000 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be available in the coming days.
So if you're eligible and looking to get your first, second or booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, you'll have a good chance of scoring an appointment for this Sunday, January 16 or Monday, January 17.
Toronto Public Health opened up bookings for appointments this morning at 8 a.m., which will be held at any of Toronto's five mass immunization clinics, including Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Cloverdale Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Mitchell Field Community Centre, and Woodbine Mall, according to a news release.
"The new vaccination appointments for eligible adults and kids are part of the continuing efforts to make progress in helping Toronto residents get vaccinated. In the last seven days alone, Team Toronto has administered more than 200,000 total COVID-19 vaccine doses," reads the press release.
TPH is urging all eligible residents to book their booster dose due to the "emergence of the new Omicron variant and ongoing community transmission of the Delta variant."
So far in Toronto, 49% of children 5 to 11 years old have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 11% of the same age group have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Individuals 12 years old and up in Toronto currenlty have a significantly higher vaccination rate. 87% of people have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and 48% of people have already gotten a third booster dose.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.