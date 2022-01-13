Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
covid-19 ontario

Some Ontario Health Units Are Letting 5- To 11-Year-Olds Get Their 2nd Vaccine Doses Sooner

They're cutting the waiting periods down.

Toronto Staff Writer
Some Ontario Health Units Are Letting 5- To 11-Year-Olds Get Their 2nd Vaccine Doses Sooner
Elton Law | Dreamstime

With kids going back to school for in-person learning next week, some of Ontario's public health units have given the green light for 5- to 11-year-olds to get booked for their second doses sooner.

Ottawa Public Health and Hamilton Public Health Services are now allowing second dose appointments to be booked 21 days following their first-dose appointments.

"For children aged five to 11, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends an eight-week interval between first and second doses, as evidence shows this schedule produces a stronger and longer-lasting immune response," Ottawa Public Health Unit's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vera Etches, wrote on January 12.

"However, a shorter interval of no less than 21-days has been shown to be safe and effective."

Parents who would like to schedule an appointment at a shorter interval can call the provincial booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

A spokesperson for Hamilton Public Health told Narcity that though the evidence for longer waiting times between first and second doses shows a stronger immune response as well as a longer and higher vaccine effectiveness, they are also allowing parents to book at a shorter interval.

"Based on the NACI recommendation, Hamilton Public Health Services advises community members that eight weeks is recommended for best immune response and decreased risk fo myocarditis and/or pericarditis, however and as per our clinical protocol and with informed consent, Hamilton Public Health Services permits bookings or walk-ins of a 21-day interval between first and second doses," a spokesperson for the City of Hamilton Public Health Services shared with Narcity via email.

Anyone who may have questions can consult with their family doctor, pediatrician or local pharmacist.

OPH will be giving out second doses at these shorter intervals if they have informed consent, as well as Hamilton Public Health Services.

On Wednesday, the Ontario government detailed some of the back-to-school measures that have been or will be put into place.

That includes rapid antigen testing and according to its seven-page document, a pause on "routinely notifying students/pupils in classes with a positive case, or if a child/student or staff is absent due to symptoms associated with COVID-19."

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

You Shouldn't Try To Catch COVID-19 & The Head Of Ontario's Science Table Says This Is Why

You can still negatively "hit the jackpot" if you're fully vaccinated and catch COVID-19.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Being in a pandemic for over two years can be exhausting, but Ontarians should still try to do their best to avoid catching COVID-19 and stick to the province's current public health measures that are in place so that the epidemiological situation doesn't get any worse.

Narcity spoke with the scientific director of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, who says Ontarians shouldn't try to catch the Omicron variant just to get it over with and build up that natural immunity.

Keep Reading Show less

Disney Is Hiring For Extras In A Movie They’re Filming In BC & Unique Talents Are Welcome

Do you know how to juggle? 🤹

Peanutroaster | Dreamstime, Oasisamuel | Dreamstime

The Disney Channel is hiring people in B.C. for a new movie they're filming, so your dream of becoming a Disney star might be a little bit closer than you thought.

The iconic company is on the search for people to be in a sequel movie, called Under Wraps 2. According to the Craigslist posting, they are hiring anyone aged eight to 70 years old.

Keep Reading Show less

PHAC Is Investigating Whether Some Sunwing Party Plane Passengers Ignored Quarantine Rules

"Suspected fraudulent cases" are also being looked into. 😳

@wygairport | Instagram, @111privateclub | Instagram

The Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed that it is now looking into whether some Sunwing party plane passengers ignored quarantine rules upon their return to Canada.

In a statement shared with Narcity, the government agency said that 12 notices of non-compliance had been issued under the Quarantine Act to travellers involved in the controversy.

Keep Reading Show less

Winter Coats Are On Sale At These 6 Stores RN & Some Prices Are Even Lower Than The Temperature

You can never have too many coats in this weather! ❄️

@nordstrom | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Whether we like it or not, below-freezing temperatures and snowy weather seem to last forever in some parts of Canada.

Keep Reading Show less