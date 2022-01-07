Trending Tags

Toronto Is Opening Up A Bunch Of COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments & Here's When You Can Book

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

If you've been trying to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for your first, second or third dose with no luck, Friday might just be your lucky day.

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced in a tweet that 8,500 new vaccine appointments will be available for this Sunday or Monday at city-run clinics.

Bookings for the new appointments opened this morning at 8 a.m., and you can use the provincial booking system to secure your spot.

According to a press release, these additional appointments were made available "as part of the ongoing work to increase Team Toronto's vaccination capacity through the Toronto Omicron Action Plan."

"In response to the Omicron variant, all members of Team Toronto have worked to increase total vaccination capacity to more than 1.2 million doses per month at the City-run clinics, hospital partner clinics, more than 525 local pharmacies and doctors' offices," it said.

As of January 6 at 10:30 a.m, Ontario reported 13,339 new cases of COVID-19, with a seven-day average of 14,532 cases, according to the Ontario government.

In Toronto, 86.7% of residents 12 years old or older have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and over 46% of children 5 to 11 years old have received one dose, with 7% having received two doses, according to the press release.

As of Friday, those who are 30 years old and older and are looking to book an appointment this weekend at a city-run clinic will receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as "City-run clinics and health care partners across the province await further shipments of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine later this month."

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

