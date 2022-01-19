Toronto Is Opening Up Almost 25,000 Vaccine Appointments Today & Here Are The Details
You can even book an appointment for this weekend!
If you're looking to book your COVID-19 vaccine appointment but haven't lucked out in finding a timeslot yet, Toronto just opened up thousands of bookings.
In a press release posted on January 19, the City of Toronto announced it has almost 25,000 appointments open and ready for booking at city-run clinics until February 19. This includes 3,874 appointments for this Sunday, January 23, and Monday, January 24.
"In addition, this Sunday, Team Toronto will hold Vax The Northwest, a mass vaccination event at York University's Aviva Centre in Northwest Toronto, focused on vaccinating people from northwest Toronto neighbourhoods which experience lower vaccination rates," city officials wrote.
Plus, the TTC will have dedicated buses to help people hitch a ride right to the clinic from their community hubs. Appointments for this weekend opened up yesterday, and Torontonians can schedule their appointments either through Ontario's vaccine booking system, by dialling 1-833-943-3900, or online.
Aside from Vax The Northwest, Torontonians can start booking through the same methods at any of the Toronto-run clinics up until mid-February.
The city-run clinics will be at the following five locations:
- Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W., Lower Level, Constitution Hall Rooms 105,106, and 107
- Cloverdale Mall, 250 The East Mall, at the north end
- Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr., near Entrance 2 at the east side of the centre on the upper level
- Mitchell Field Community Centre, 89 Church Ave., in the building's gym on the east side
- Woodbine Mall, 500 Rexdale Blvd., right inside the Hudson's Bay
As the city waits on getting more shipments of Pfizer, anyone 30 years old and older will be given Moderna at these clinics in the meantime.
According to city officials, 89.9% of Torontonians 12 and older have gotten their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 51% of kids between 5 to 11 years old have received their first doses.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.