Toronto Zoo Is Open For Booster Dose Appointments & There Will Be Thousands Of Bookings

Appointments opened up January 12!

Toronto Staff Writer
Even though visitors can't hit up the Toronto Zoo to check out the animals at this time, people can now stop by to get vaccinated.

As of January 12, the Toronto Zoo announced that it's opening a mass vaccination clinic for anyone looking to get their third dose of COVID-19 vaccines. Along with the help of FH Health, a company that runs COVID-19 testing centers, the Zoo will offer over 5,000 daily appointments.

"Your Toronto Zoo plays a vital role in supporting our community, and one of the best ways we can do that right now is offering our Zoo as a mass booster vaccination location," Chief Executive Officer of the Toronto Zoo, Dolf DeJong, said in the announcement.

"We are committed to supporting measures that will keep our community healthy and safe, and one of the best ways for us to do that right now is hosting thousands of Ontarians here to get their booster shot."

The Toronto Zoo

Anyone looking to get a booster dose here will have to plan in advance as appointments are required. You can book your appointment through the FH Health website. The mass vaccine clinic will be running every single day of the week.

All education workers and child care staff will also be given priority at the Zoo and can sign up for time slots that are outside of school hours.

FH Health also opened up nine other vaccine clinics throughout the GTA in Mississauga, Brampton, Hamilton, Pickering, Oakville, Richmond Hill, and Toronto, to help with the Ontario government's vaccine efforts.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

