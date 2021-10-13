The Toronto Zoo Will Only Allow Fully Vaccinated Guests To Visit Starting This Month
The policy includes outdoor spaces.
The Toronto Zoo has announced that starting October 25, all eligible visitors will need to be vaccinated in order to enter.
The new mandatory vaccination policy applies to members, business partners, contractors, and all other guests aged 12 and older unless they have a medical exemption.
"Our decision to implement this policy is based on many factors, including our responsibility to ensure the safety and protection of our staff, our guests and our animals," Toronto Zoo CEO Dolf DeJong said in a press release, noting that some animals like tigers and lions are susceptible to the virus.
Outdoor spaces such as the grounds and Terra Lumina are included in the policy. Staff will check vaccination documents at the Zoo's front entrance.
The Zoo is also requiring volunteers and staff to be fully vaccinated by October 30.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccines and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.