Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
toronto zoo

The Toronto Zoo Is Looking For A Young Red Fox Who 'Dug A Deep Hole' To Escape Last Month

Todd left his habitat "to explore the Canadian Domain," the Zoo says. 🦊

The Toronto Zoo Is Looking For A Young Red Fox Who 'Dug A Deep Hole' To Escape Last Month
@thetorontozoo | Instagram, The Toronto Zoo | Facebook

A red fox has been missing from the Toronto Zoo since he broke free from his habitat last September.

In a Facebook post written on October 8, the Zoo announced that a young red fox named Todd found a weak spot in his habitat and escaped back in mid-September. Despite the Zoo's best search efforts, he has yet to be found. Todd has been at the Zoo's former wolf habitat in the Canadian Domain since June.

"On the night of September 12, he dug a deep hole and found a gap to squeeze through," the Zoo wrote in the post. "Keepers have been watching for signs of him, but he has not yet been found.

As impressive as Todd's Shawshank Redemption-esque escape strategy was, the young fox may not be prepared for life in the outside world. The Toronto Wildlife Centre realized he was likely hand-raised when they took him in, and they determined he wasn't fit to be released back into the wild.

"Todd is a wild fox that was found in Milton in late 2020 with abnormal behaviour – he was not afraid of people," the Zoo wrote.

The Zoo says red foxes are actually native to Ontario, and they're hoping that he will be able to adapt to his natural surroundings. They also remind that if you do come across an animal that you think is orphaned (or isn't behaving normally) to immediately call professionals like those at the Wildlife Centre rather than helping them yourself.

Anyone who lives near the area and sees a tame fox or is approached by one is asked to call the Zoo.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

The Toronto Zoo & Toronto Symphony Orchestra Are Making A 'Zoophony' Using Animal Sounds

It'll be a digital concert that'll be released to schools in November.

TheTorontoZoo | Twitter

Have you ever heard of or listened to a "zoophony" before? Well, the Toronto Zoo and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) are coming together to create one.

In an announcement posted on October 5, the Toronto Zoo said they'll be partnering up with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra to put out a creative digital concert experience for students.

Keep Reading Show less

If You Live In The GTA Your House May Be Powered By Animal Sh*t From The Toronto Zoo

Thank the hippos next time you see them!

@thetorontozoo | Instagram, Emily Pan | Dreamstime

The animals at the Toronto Zoo have brought joy to people for many years and now they're helping create renewable power for 250 homes in the GTA.

The ZooShare Biogas Cooperative just launched its newest project to create renewable power from zoo manure and food waste, according to a press release.

Keep Reading Show less

The Toronto Zoo's Magical Glowing Trail Is Reopening This Month & Tickets Are On Sale Now

Wander along an illuminated path beneath the stars.

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity, @terraluminato | Instagram

Prepare for a trip to the future, because Terra Lumina is officially bringing its illuminated night walk back to the Toronto Zoo on July 29.

Terra Lumina: An Enchanted Night Walk Into A Bright Future first opened at the Zoo in December 2019, but was closed several times due to lockdowns.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Now See An Adorable Tiger Cub At The Toronto Zoo For The First Time In Years

The Amur tiger cub is a part of an endangered species!

@thetorontozoo | Instagram, @thetorontozoo | Instagram

The Toronto Zoo opened up a special exhibit today with Amur tiger cub on display for the first time in years.

Starting July 12, visitors can take a daily peek at the adorable cub from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Amur tiger habitat.

Keep Reading Show less