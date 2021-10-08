The Toronto Zoo Is Looking For A Young Red Fox Who 'Dug A Deep Hole' To Escape Last Month
Todd left his habitat "to explore the Canadian Domain," the Zoo says. 🦊
A red fox has been missing from the Toronto Zoo since he broke free from his habitat last September.
In a Facebook post written on October 8, the Zoo announced that a young red fox named Todd found a weak spot in his habitat and escaped back in mid-September. Despite the Zoo's best search efforts, he has yet to be found. Todd has been at the Zoo's former wolf habitat in the Canadian Domain since June.
"On the night of September 12, he dug a deep hole and found a gap to squeeze through," the Zoo wrote in the post. "Keepers have been watching for signs of him, but he has not yet been found.
As impressive as Todd's Shawshank Redemption-esque escape strategy was, the young fox may not be prepared for life in the outside world. The Toronto Wildlife Centre realized he was likely hand-raised when they took him in, and they determined he wasn't fit to be released back into the wild.
"Todd is a wild fox that was found in Milton in late 2020 with abnormal behaviour – he was not afraid of people," the Zoo wrote.
The Zoo says red foxes are actually native to Ontario, and they're hoping that he will be able to adapt to his natural surroundings. They also remind that if you do come across an animal that you think is orphaned (or isn't behaving normally) to immediately call professionals like those at the Wildlife Centre rather than helping them yourself.
Anyone who lives near the area and sees a tame fox or is approached by one is asked to call the Zoo.
- Toronto Zoo's Live Streams Of Penguin Parties & Gorillas Will Make ... ›
- Toronto Zoo Is Reopening This Month And Tickets Are On Sale ... ›
- Toronto Zoo's Red Panda Baby Needs A Name & You Can Help ... ›