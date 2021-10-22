Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
toronto zoo

The Toronto Zoo Is Planning To Vaccinate Their 140 Eligible Animals Against COVID-19

Many animals are prone to respiratory illness, just like us.

The Toronto Zoo Is Planning To Vaccinate Their 140 Eligible Animals Against COVID-19
Mira Agron | Dreamstime, @thetorontozoo | Instagram

The Toronto Zoo could be giving their animals COVID-19 vaccines soon.

It all depends on whether or not Canada gives the green light to give the vaccines to the Zoo's animals. Dolf DeJong, the CEO of "your" Toronto Zoo, as he likes to call it, told Narcity that accredited zoos (especially in the U.S.) have started to administer vaccines to their animals.

"[...] People often miss that these animals are so much like us; the primates, the orangutans, we share a lot of that genetic material there. They can be prone to respiratory illness," DeJong explained. "When you have North America's oldest orangutan and a 29-year-old orangutan who's pregnant, of course, you're going to bring these tools into play to look after their well-being."

Puppe is the oldest Sumatran orangutan in North America who turned 54 in September, while Sekali is expected to give birth sometime in April 2022.

There are 140 animals at the Zoo who are eligible to get the vaccine. On top of the gorillas and orangutans, lions, tigers, snow leopards, red river hogs, black-footed ferrets, and bats are among some of the other animals who can get the vaccine as soon as they get the approval.

"We share this world with nature, and being able to have this tool and help people understand that these zoonotic diseases can move between animals and people is key to us building that stronger relationship with nature and doing more to protect them long-term here and out in the wild," DeJong said.

The Toronto Zoo already announced that starting October 25, they'll be implementing a mandatory vax policy for anyone who visits or works at the Zoo and is 12 years and older.

"It is important to understand that some of our animals are susceptible to COVID-19 illness, including gorillas, orangutans, tigers and lions, to name a few," DeJong said in the October 13 announcement. "We will use every tool at our disposal to protect our animals and, in particular, endangered species from developing illness due to COVID-19."

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

The Toronto Zoo Will Only Allow Fully Vaccinated Guests To Visit Starting This Month

The policy includes outdoor spaces.

Deymos | Dreamstime

The Toronto Zoo has announced that starting October 25, all eligible visitors will need to be vaccinated in order to enter.

The new mandatory vaccination policy applies to members, business partners, contractors, and all other guests aged 12 and older unless they have a medical exemption.

Keep Reading Show less

The Toronto Zoo Is Looking For A Young Red Fox Who 'Dug A Deep Hole' To Escape Last Month

Todd left his habitat "to explore the Canadian Domain," the Zoo says. 🦊

@thetorontozoo | Instagram, The Toronto Zoo | Facebook

A red fox has been missing from the Toronto Zoo since he broke free from his habitat last September.

In a Facebook post on October 8, the zoo announced that a young red fox named Todd found a weak spot in his habitat and escaped in mid-September. Despite the zoo's best search efforts, he has yet to be found. Todd has been at the zoo's former wolf habitat in the Canadian Domain since June.

Keep Reading Show less

The Toronto Zoo & Toronto Symphony Orchestra Are Making A 'Zoophony' Using Animal Sounds

It'll be a digital concert that'll be released to schools in November.

TheTorontoZoo | Twitter

Have you ever heard of or listened to a "zoophony" before? Well, the Toronto Zoo and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) are coming together to create one.

In an announcement posted on October 5, the Toronto Zoo said they'll be partnering up with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra to put out a creative digital concert experience for students.

Keep Reading Show less

If You Live In The GTA Your House May Be Powered By Animal Sh*t From The Toronto Zoo

Thank the hippos next time you see them!

@thetorontozoo | Instagram, Emily Pan | Dreamstime

The animals at the Toronto Zoo have brought joy to people for many years and now they're helping create renewable power for 250 homes in the GTA.

The ZooShare Biogas Cooperative just launched its newest project to create renewable power from zoo manure and food waste, according to a press release.

Keep Reading Show less