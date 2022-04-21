The Toronto Zoo Just Got COVID-19 Vaccines For Their Animals & Started Giving Doses
Over 100 animals can get their vaccines.
The Toronto Zoo just got COVID-19 vaccines and there are over 100 animals that can get their doses.
On Thursday, April 21, the Toronto Zoo announced that they have started giving doses to those who are most likely to contract the virus.
They received 320 doses, and there are 120 animals that are eligible to get the vaccine. Each animal will get two doses and they will be administered two to three weeks apart.
"We are happy to report we have had no positive cases in any of our animals throughout this pandemic and being able to add this extra layer of protection allows us to continue doing everything we can to provide them with the highest level of protection and medical care," the zoo's CEO, Dolf DeJong said in a statement.
According to the zoo, animals have the choice of whether or not they want to get vaccinated, and they shared how exactly animals get to make this decision.
With "voluntary positive reinforcement training", Wildlife Care staff have been working with all of these animals so they suffer as little stress as possible when getting any kind of vaccine.
"Many of the animals willingly present an area of the body (such as an arm or tail) as part of their regular training exercises with their trusted keepers, with desirable treats often used as a reward for their participation," zoo officials wrote.
The zoo's animals also get to decide whether or not they want an x-ray, their blood drawn, or even when they need their hooves trimmed.
