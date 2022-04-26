The Toronto Zoo Is Hiring & You Could Visit The Animals For Free If You're Hired
You could also snag tickets to your next ride on their Zoomobile!
Calling all animal lovers: the Toronto Zoo is looking for some people to join their team of passionate workers who are all for connecting people with nature, as well as protecting and saving wildlife.
They're on the lookout to fill permanent positions, and zoo-loving applicants may be happy to know that some employee benefits include free entry into the zoo, discounts on merchandise, health and dental benefits, and wellness events and programs which includes access to the fitness centre on the property.
The zoo was also named one of Greater Toronto's Top 2022 Employers, partly due to the fact that they have a detailed benefit pension plan that extends to retired employees, and pay up to $1,500 a year for course tuition subsidies for their current workers.
So if you want to work for a place that has over 5,000 animals onsite surrounded by a bunch of green space, here are the four positions the Toronto Zoo is hiring for right now.
Ride Mechanic
Salary: $29.93 per hour for the first three months, $31.92 per hour for the next 3 months, $33.25 per hour after that
Hours: 40 hours per week
Why You Should Apply: Those who have five years under their belt in a similar role and are pretty handy with repairs, maintenance equipment and amusement devices are wanted for this position. Knowing about trades skills like electronics, hydraulics, welding, and pneumatics are considered assets.
HVAC/R Technician Gr 1
Salary: $30.51 per hour
Why You Should Apply: Anyone with a Gas Technician-1 certification is perfect for this role. They're looking for two people who know their way around boiler systems, hair handling, and burners.
Wildlife Nutritionist
Why You Should Apply: If you've got at least five years of management experience in large-scale nutritional operations and research experience in animal nutrition, this might be the job for you. Successful applicants will be tasked with planning out and implementing the zoo's animal nutrition program, as well as overseeing how the animals' meals are prepared.
Director of Indigenous Relations
Why You Should Apply: The Toronto Zoo is looking for someone who has lived experience with being a Métis, Inuit, or First Nations person and has five years of relevant experience working in Indigenous Relations. In this role, you will make sure that Indigenous "practices and approaches are part of the future growth and innovation at the Zoo" as well as lead the company to follow the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.