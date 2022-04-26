NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
jobs in toronto

The Toronto Zoo Is Hiring & You Could Visit The Animals For Free If You're Hired

You could also snag tickets to your next ride on their Zoomobile!

Toronto Editorial Fellow
Red panda. Right: Toronto Zoo staff.

Red panda. Right: Toronto Zoo staff.

@thetorontozoo | Instagram

Calling all animal lovers: the Toronto Zoo is looking for some people to join their team of passionate workers who are all for connecting people with nature, as well as protecting and saving wildlife.

They're on the lookout to fill permanent positions, and zoo-loving applicants may be happy to know that some employee benefits include free entry into the zoo, discounts on merchandise, health and dental benefits, and wellness events and programs which includes access to the fitness centre on the property.

The zoo was also named one of Greater Toronto's Top 2022 Employers, partly due to the fact that they have a detailed benefit pension plan that extends to retired employees, and pay up to $1,500 a year for course tuition subsidies for their current workers.

So if you want to work for a place that has over 5,000 animals onsite surrounded by a bunch of green space, here are the four positions the Toronto Zoo is hiring for right now.

Ride Mechanic

Salary: $29.93 per hour for the first three months, $31.92 per hour for the next 3 months, $33.25 per hour after that

Hours: 40 hours per week

Why You Should Apply: Those who have five years under their belt in a similar role and are pretty handy with repairs, maintenance equipment and amusement devices are wanted for this position. Knowing about trades skills like electronics, hydraulics, welding, and pneumatics are considered assets.

Apply Here

HVAC/R Technician Gr 1

Salary: $30.51 per hour

Why You Should Apply: Anyone with a Gas Technician-1 certification is perfect for this role. They're looking for two people who know their way around boiler systems, hair handling, and burners.

Apply Here

Wildlife Nutritionist

Why You Should Apply: If you've got at least five years of management experience in large-scale nutritional operations and research experience in animal nutrition, this might be the job for you. Successful applicants will be tasked with planning out and implementing the zoo's animal nutrition program, as well as overseeing how the animals' meals are prepared.

Apply Here

Director of Indigenous Relations

Why You Should Apply: The Toronto Zoo is looking for someone who has lived experience with being a Métis, Inuit, or First Nations person and has five years of relevant experience working in Indigenous Relations. In this role, you will make sure that Indigenous "practices and approaches are part of the future growth and innovation at the Zoo" as well as lead the company to follow the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...