OPP Rescued A Baby Moose After It Got Hit By A Trailer & It's So Wholesome (PHOTOS)
It was taken to a nearby animal sanctuary.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Being a member of the Ontario Provincial Police comes with plenty of perks but rescuing cute animals might be the best of them or at least the most wholesome.
According to OPP North East Region, members of its Nipissing West Detachment had an adorable yet stressful duty of rescuing a baby moose on Monday after it collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 17.
Police shared heart-wrenching photos of the injured calf, which thankfully walked away from the encounter with non life-threatening injuries.
One of the photos even shows an officer carrying the young moose into his arms. Sadly, its mother doesn't appear to have hung around the area.
On the bright side, the animal was transported by police to a nearby wildlife sanctuary, where it was reportedly walking around the next day!
If that wasn't wholesome enough, a photo was also posted by OPP of the calf and its new friend.
I'm not crying. You're crying.
The police thanked the community via Twitter for coming together to help the injured animal.
Of course, this isn't the first time a northern district of the OPP has been tasked with rescuing a cute animal, and they aren't always as cooperative.
Back in March, officers with the North West Region had to herd three little piglets off at a Highway 17 truck pull-off. However, unlike the baby moose, the piggies weren't so eager to be saved, with officers ultimately being forced to chase the group for a good 45 minutes. Talk about a cardio workout, eh?