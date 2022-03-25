Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario police

Ontario Police Chased 3 Adorable Piglets Around Highway 17 For 45 Minutes This Morning

Sadly, one little pig didn't make it.

Toronto Staff Writer
Three piglets spotted off Highway 17. Right: Piglets in the back of the cop car.

Three piglets spotted off Highway 17. Right: Piglets in the back of the cop car.

@OPP_NWR | Twitter

Highway 17 looked like a scene from BABE. Pig In The City this morning as police officers tried desperately to round up three stray piglets that were running around just half a kilometre east of Schreiber.

Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police told Narcity they were called to the area after receiving an odd report about pigs on the road.

When police arrived, they found four small piglets. However, a spokesperson for OPP said one of the piglets was "badly hurt" and an officer on the scene "ended its suffering."

The officers managed to herd the three other piglets off the highway at a truck pull-off. However, the little pigs weren't exactly eager to cooperate, and according to a tweet from OPP North West Region, officers had to chase the group down for 45 minutes.

"After a 45-minute foot chase, these little piggies were so tired that they snuggled up for a nap in the back of the cruiser. Great work by #SchreibeOPP keeping our farm animals and our roads safe," reads the tweet.

OPP North West Region posted a photo of the three remaining piglets cuddled up in the backseat of the police cruiser enjoying a well-deserved nap after what must have been a stressful day for the farm animals.

Surprisingly Ontario police deal with farm animals and pets on the highway more often than you might think.

On January 23, Dufferin OPP was called to Highway 10 in Mono Township and had to round up a group of horses who had escaped from a nearby farm, and last summer, in June 2021, OPP officers rescued a lost lama off of Highway 400.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...