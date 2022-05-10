Ontario Police Rescued An Adorable Wandering Goat & They Need Help Naming Them
Is Billy too obvious?
If you drive in Ontario, chances are you've crossed paths with wild deer before, but a lost goat? Well, spotting those little troublemakers is harder to stumble upon.
However, that's the exact situation members of OPP East Region found themselves in while they were patrolling Augusta Township on Monday night.
According to officers, a stranded goat was spotted "being corralled by neighbours" on County Road 26 in a noble effort to prevent the animal from wandering onto the road.
Judging by the photos released by police via Twitter, the farm animal wasn't too pleased to be sitting in the back of an OPP cruiser.
I mean, just look how defeated they look!
We\u2019re not \u201ckidding\u201d you - #GrenvilleOPP on patrol tonight located this \u201cbaaad\u201d guy being corralled by neighbours on CR 26 in #AugustaTwp, preventing him from running onto the road.\nThankful owner located nearby.\nTurns out he hasn\u2019t been named yet, any thoughts?\n#eScapeGoat ^dhpic.twitter.com/0aTb3FLoa8— OPP East Region (@OPP East Region) 1652140640
Thankfully, the incident had a happy ending as the goat's owner was nearby and able to collect their lost livestock.
Of course, that only created another problem as police were told that the animal had yet to be named, which just won't do.
As a result, OPP is calling on creative residents to help name the escape artist.
It didn't take long for Twitter users to hop on the thread suggesting a diverse selection of names, including Billy The Kid, Slick, Cruiser, Goaty McGoatface, and Skippy.
Oddly enough, this isn't the first time that police have been forced to wrangle up some farm life in recent memory.
In March, officers were tasked with chasing around some escaped piglets, who also ended up in the back of a cruiser after being sufficiently tired out. Oh, and they started napping, which is all kinds of adorable.