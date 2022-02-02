Sections

Ontario Police Stop Illegal Vehicle After Being Tipped Off By Its Naughty Bumper Sticker

The driver was giving police hints.

Toronto Staff Writer
Getting pulled over is always embarrassing, but things can get even more awkward when you've got an NSFW bumper sticker signalling every cop of your illegal vehicle.

An Ontario police constable stopped a vechicle this winter after discovering their car had removed its muffler to make "unnecessary noise."

Constable Marc Taraso revealed in a tweet on Tuesday that he was alerted of an "illegally modified" vehicle after noticing its bumper sticker.

An image of the sticker which reads "louder than your girlfriend last night" was also released.

The Halton police officer's post caused quite a stir on Twitter, with people complaining that the driver shouldn't have been pulled over for having a cheeky sticker.

However, Taraso assured residents that the bumper merely gave him a clue and that he quickly discovered the car had no muffler.

The constable took things a step further by sharing a photo of the vehicle's modifications.

So, despite skeptics, it would appear his intuition was dead-on, although it is unclear what the driver was charged with.

Taraso also appeared to cite an excerpt from the prosecution's statements in the Twitter post while using the hashtag "Project Noisemaker."

The region-wide project was initially launched back in 2020, and it aims to crack down surrounding motor vehicles with illegal modifications, unsafe motor vehicles, and aggressive driving.

"It has been observed through proactive enforcement that this unnecessary noise is often found to be accompanied by other illegal vehicle modifications, unsafe vehicle conditions and aggressive driving behaviours," a statement on the Halton Police website states.

