Ontario Police Rescued Ducklings That Were Stranded On Highway 406 Yesterday (VIDEO)
Thank goodness someone spotted them.
Nothing is more nerve-wracking for animal lovers than watching them try to cross a busy road, especially when the critters in question are a bunch of ducklings.
According to OPP's Highway Safety Division, officers were forced to pull over to the left shoulder of Highway 406 in St. Catharines on Thursday after spotting what appeared to be a stalled vehicle.
Upon assessment, police discovered that the car's owner was actually trying to protect the little ducklings from scurrying onto the busy roadway.
Little ducklings rescued on #Hwy406/4th Ave #StCatharines.pic.twitter.com/XtKtmkvoib— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1652366056
"I saw these little ducklings scurrying around against a concrete wall, no sign of any mother in the area, and I pull over and put on my emergency lights," Sgt. Kerry Schmidt reported from the scene.
Police quickly sent the heroic motorist on their way and placed the ducklings into a paper bag for safety.
"The other good Samaritan, she went on her way. They didn't want anyone getting hurt and getting out into traffic," he added.
Unfortunately, the ducklings' mother could not be located by police. However, they did confirm that they plan to transfer the animals to a nearby wildlife centre or creek.
OPP is reminding residents who spot wildlife in distress to call the police or Animal Services and avoid handling the situation themselves.
"Please don't put yourself in more jeopardy by getting out of your vehicle and trying to rescue them," Schmidt said.
Thankfully, the real-life rubber duckies will live to see another day. Hopefully, they won't find themselves in such a terrifying situation ever again.