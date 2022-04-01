Ontario Police Won't Stop Making April Fools Jokes & Announced New Rabbit & Camel Units
What's April Fools without a few bad jokes?
It's April Fool's Day, and it seems dad jokes have infiltrated the social media accounts of Ontario police forces across the province.
Several Ontario police forces have taken to Twitter on Friday morning to announce new animal units, from rabbits to camels, to celebrate the honorary day of pranks.
South Simcoe Police tweeted out the arrival of a new hire that will scan the skies "like a hawk" this April Fools morning in a light-hearted troll.
ANNOUNCEMENT: The South Simcoe Police Service has a new member for Air Support! Police Service Bird Simcoe will be assisting in aerial searches and watching like a Hawk for distracted drivers! Welcome to the team PSB Simcoe! #AprilFoolsDay#Birdpic.twitter.com/MwHvvR9FX2
— South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) April 1, 2022
South Simcoe Police included two poorly photoshopped pictures of the team's newest fake member. One photo shows a hawk posing on a cop car while the other is peering through what appears to be a sunroof with an intense stare and a badge at the ready.
Waterloo Regional Police also hopped in on the fun and announced a new "Bunny On Patrol" unit in a tweet at 8:57 a.m. filled with puny jokes.
We #Carrot wait to share our news!
We are #EGGcited to announce our new BOP (Bunny On Patrol) Unit.
This newest member has been training fast and #furriest and is ready to #hop to it.#Lettuce all work together this #AprilFoolsDay for a safer community for all. pic.twitter.com/t6JvF6loIh
— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) April 1, 2022
Hamilton Police took the tomfoolery to the next level and announced that their mounted unit would soon be riding a "caravan of camels."
— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 1, 2022
However, it's safe to say none of these animal units will actually grace the province's borders, but at least Ontario knows its forces can dream big.