Ontario Police Reunited 3 Sheepdogs With Their Owners After Wandering Around The Streets

The dogs escaped from their property and were found early this morning.

South Simcoe Police had their hands full on Tuesday morning with three furry friends named Benny, Oakley and Otis.

Three sheepdogs were found wandering by the road in Bradford, Ontario, after escaping from their property, and South Simcoe Police took up the task of taking care of the big floofs until their owners could be found.

South Simcoe Police told Narcity that they were called at 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday by a "concerned" town employee.

According to a tweet, the employee spotted the dogs wandering by "5th line and 400" and was concerned for the dog's "being at the roadway."

The caller kept the dogs off the road until police arrived to collect the "three large dogs at large."

Police then divided the pups into two cruisers and took them to South Division sally port for some water, and from the looks of the photos posted to Twitter, lots of cuddles.

Police say the dogs had tags, but no address was listed, so they were waiting for the By-Law Animal Control office to open in order to "reunite them with their owners."

The dogs were "well-tempered and behaved" during their time with the police, and after a social media post was made of the three furballs, their owners came forward.

Police updated the situation on Twitter at 8:07 a.m. announcing the dogs had been "reunited with their owners."

The adventurous pups had "escaped after defeating a boundary system on the property," according to police.

