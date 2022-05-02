Ontario Police Found A Drone Carrying 11 Handguns & Was Stuck In A Tree Near Port Lambton
Wait, what?
It's a bird. It's a plane, no wait. It's a drone carrying a bunch of handguns flying way too close to the border?
According to Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police, officers were contacted after a large drone was spotted stuck in a tree along the St.Clair River near Port Lambton at around 8:30 a.m. on April 29, 2022.
Upon arrival, investigators discovered a bag containing eleven handguns attached to the drone, which they believed were coming from the United States.
How are illegal guns reaching the hands of criminals in Canada? Recently, #LambtonOPP found that drones are being used to carry the prohibited guns over from the United States. This drone was located Friday morning near Port Lambton, stuck in a tree, transporting 11 handguns.^jbpic.twitter.com/SnGybiAkp3— OPP West Region (@OPP West Region) 1651503661
Responding officers seized the handguns for further investigation while members of the St. Clair Township Fire Department assisted in removing the drone from the large tree.
As of the time of this article, the investigation is considered ongoing, with updates being provided as they become available.
Anyone with further information about the incident is being asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone.
"Your call could make our communities safer for all," an excerpt from the report reads.
However, if you or someone you know wishes to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org where you could become eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Bizarre incidents involving drones are somewhat rare, but they do pop up on police's radar from time to time.
In October of 2021, someone in Toronto was caught using a bow and arrow to shoot at a drone that was flying around the apartment building.