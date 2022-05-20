Police Catch Driver Speeding On Hwy 401 & Find An Unbuckled Newborn On Board
They were going 142 km/hr on Highway 401.
A driver on Highway 401, in Augusta Township, has been charged with speeding 142 km/hr with a newborn inside of the car.
On May 19, the East Region detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police announced that an officer had stopped the driver for speeding on the highway. The officer then found the infant inside the vehicle, police said.
The driver was recorded travelling around 42 km/hr over the limit. The posted speed limit along Highway 401 is 100 km/hr in most areas.
Police say that the infant inside of the vehicle was not buckled in the car seat. They add that the driver has also been charged for not securing the child.
#CRSW2022 enforcement by #GrenvilleOPP today on #Hwy401 in #AugustaTwp.\nVehicle was stopped for speeding 142km/h - officer also found a newborn not buckled in the car seat.\nDriver was charged for both.\nALWAYS secure children in a proper car seat & according to weight/height. ^dhpic.twitter.com/Gt3i1uPi68— OPP East Region (@OPP East Region) 1652976808
"ALWAYS secure children in a proper car seat & according to weight/height," the provincial police tweeted out on Thursday.
In line with the Highway Traffic Act, speeding over the limit by 42 km/hr could result in a $252 fine. And driving while a child passenger is not properly secured can result in a $200 fine.
Earlier in May, a bus driver was pulled over for speeding 106 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone with kids on board. The bus driver was charged with racing a motor vehicle and excessive speeding that’s up to 49 km/hr over the speed limit in line with the Highway Traffic Act.
The bus driver was also charged with stunt driving under Ontario's latest stunt driving rules. As per the new rules, drivers found speeding 40 km/hr may be dinged for stunt driving and face a $10,000 fine.