NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario provincial police

Police Catch Driver Speeding On Hwy 401 & Find An Unbuckled Newborn On Board

They were going 142 km/hr on Highway 401.

Ottawa News Reporter
OPP pulling over a driver on Hwy 401.

OPP pulling over a driver on Hwy 401.

OPP_ER | Twitter

A driver on Highway 401, in Augusta Township, has been charged with speeding 142 km/hr with a newborn inside of the car.

On May 19, the East Region detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police announced that an officer had stopped the driver for speeding on the highway. The officer then found the infant inside the vehicle, police said.

The driver was recorded travelling around 42 km/hr over the limit. The posted speed limit along Highway 401 is 100 km/hr in most areas.

Police say that the infant inside of the vehicle was not buckled in the car seat. They add that the driver has also been charged for not securing the child.

"ALWAYS secure children in a proper car seat & according to weight/height," the provincial police tweeted out on Thursday.

In line with the Highway Traffic Act, speeding over the limit by 42 km/hr could result in a $252 fine. And driving while a child passenger is not properly secured can result in a $200 fine.

Earlier in May, a bus driver was pulled over for speeding 106 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone with kids on board. The bus driver was charged with racing a motor vehicle and excessive speeding that’s up to 49 km/hr over the speed limit in line with the Highway Traffic Act.

The bus driver was also charged with stunt driving under Ontario's latest stunt driving rules. As per the new rules, drivers found speeding 40 km/hr may be dinged for stunt driving and face a $10,000 fine.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...