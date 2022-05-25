An Impaired Driver Crashes Into A Backyard Near Ottawa & They Had 2 Kids With Them
Police reportedly found several drugs on them.
An impaired driver was arrested after crashing into a backyard outside of Ottawa last Friday. The driver had two kids in the vehicle and reportedly had a slew of drugs on them including meth, cannabis, and prescription pills, police say.
On May 20, the Grenville Onatrio Provincial Police announced that they located the vehicle in a backyard in Cardinal, Ontario. The town is about an hour's drive from Ottawa city centre.
In a photo released by police, the car can be seen damaged in front of a bench on a residential property. The front of the car appears to be dented inwards.
Before crashing, the driver allegedly caused two collisions. Police say they also recevied multiple traffic compalints about the vehicle.
The driver has since been chared with both impaired driving and possessing the substances MDMA, meth, cannabis, and perscription pills.
Impaired driving appears to be on the decline in Canada, according to Statistics Canada. Police reported that there was a 14% decrease in impaired driving from March 2020 to February 2021. They also reported that there was a 33% decrease in impaired driving that caused death or bodily harm.
However, before the pandemic, Statistics Canada found that police reports of impaired driving increased by 19% from 2018 to 2019.
A day before the impaired dirver was found driving with childen in the vehicle, another driver was charged for speeding with an unfastened newborn on board. On May 19, a driver was found speeding 142 km/hr on Highway 401 in Augusta Township, according to police.