Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Someone In Toronto Was Shooting Arrows Off Their Balcony At A Drone & Charges Were Laid

The arrows were landing close to a film crew in the area.

Someone In Toronto Was Shooting Arrows Off Their Balcony At A Drone & Charges Were Laid
Renatados | Dreamstime, Don McCullough | Flickr

You read that right: someone in the 6ix was using a bow and arrow to shoot at a drone Thursday morning.

Toronto Police tweeted about an "unknown trouble" in the Dundas Street East and Greenwood Avenue area on September 30. "You had somebody who, I think, took offence to a drone being flown in or near their area," Constable David Hopkinson told Narcity over the phone.

"So, they start to try and shoot the drone down with a bow and arrow," he continued. "The problem was those arrows were landing in an area that was close to a film crew that was in the area, [which was] providing quite a significant hazard."

Police confronted two people and were able to negotiate their way into their home where they were arrested.

"The charges are [...] assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous to the public peace, and being a common nuisance," Constable Hopkinson said.

No injuries have been reported.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Toronto Police Responded To A Bomb Threat On Bloor Street & There Was A 'Loud Bang'

One man has been arrested and charged, police said.

Lester69 | Dreamstime

On September 28, Toronto Police responded to a call reportedly regarding a bomb threat on Bloor Street East, near the Postmedia building.

On Tuesday afternoon, TPS operations tweeted that officers were conducting an investigation in the Bloor Steet East and Sherbourne Street area. The roads between that area and Mount Pleasant were closed and police recommended that drivers consider alternate routes of travel.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Police Just Charged Multiple Suspects For A Million-Dollar Retail Store Robbery

Over 40 charges were laid and one suspect still remains at large.

Toronto Police Service

The Toronto Police Hold Up Squad just revealed that they finally caught the group behind a million-dollar heist, and thanks to "Project Heavy Bag," several arrests were made and firearms were seized.

TPS posted a news release on September 28 detailing the retail robbery that took place on April 1 in the Carlingview Drive and Dixon Road area. Two men forced one of the employees at gunpoint to grant them access inside, then assaulted a second victim, forced them to open up the safes, and ordered the victims to get on the ground.

Keep Reading Show less

A Body Was Found Near The Toronto Zoo & The Homicide Unit Is Now Investigating

Police located the body on Monday in the Reesor Road and Old Finch Avenue area.

Mira Agron | Dreamstime

Toronto police found a dead body near the Toronto Zoo early Monday morning.

On September 27 at 12:12 a.m., police said they responded to a fire call in the Reesor Road and Old Finch Avenue area.

Keep Reading Show less

A Flying Light Show Near Toronto Is Illuminating The Sky With Drones This Holiday Season

Watch up to 100 drones dance through the air!
North Star | Handout North Star | Handout

You can experience a stunning light display in the sky this holiday season.

The Holiday Drone Show near Toronto uses technology to create incredible moving shapes that light up the night.

Keep Reading Show less