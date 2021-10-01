Someone In Toronto Was Shooting Arrows Off Their Balcony At A Drone & Charges Were Laid
The arrows were landing close to a film crew in the area.
You read that right: someone in the 6ix was using a bow and arrow to shoot at a drone Thursday morning.
Toronto Police tweeted about an "unknown trouble" in the Dundas Street East and Greenwood Avenue area on September 30. "You had somebody who, I think, took offence to a drone being flown in or near their area," Constable David Hopkinson told Narcity over the phone.
UNKNOWN TROUBLE: Dundas St E + Greenwood Av * 9:22 am * - Site near movie set - Person shooting arrows from balcony… https://t.co/PSSXsZirsx— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1633020208.0
"So, they start to try and shoot the drone down with a bow and arrow," he continued. "The problem was those arrows were landing in an area that was close to a film crew that was in the area, [which was] providing quite a significant hazard."
Police confronted two people and were able to negotiate their way into their home where they were arrested.
"The charges are [...] assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous to the public peace, and being a common nuisance," Constable Hopkinson said.
No injuries have been reported.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.