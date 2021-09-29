Trending Tags

Toronto Police Responded To A Bomb Threat On Bloor Street & There Was A 'Loud Bang'

One man has been arrested and charged, police said.

Lester69 | Dreamstime

On September 28, Toronto Police responded to a call reportedly regarding a bomb threat on Bloor Street East, near the Postmedia building.

On Tuesday afternoon, TPS operations tweeted that officers were conducting an investigation in the Bloor Steet East and Sherbourne Street area. The roads between that area and Mount Pleasant were closed and police recommended that drivers consider alternate routes of travel.

"From my window, I could see Bloor was being blocked at Ted Rogers Way by police cars," Narcity's Sarah Rohoman reports.

"We also saw it being reported that there was a bomb in the building that houses Postmedia," Rohoman continued.

The Toronto Sun, a subsidiary under Postmedia, reported that a bomb threat led to the evacuation of Postmedia Place, and mentioned that there are also government buildings in that same area.

"Shortly after, we heard a really, really loud bang," Rohoman said.

Police reported that the Emergency Disposal Unit had safely detonated a package "out of an abundance of caution."

"When the bang happened I almost peed myself," Rohoman mentioned.

Later that evening, TPS tweeted that a man had been arrested in connection with the investigation of the incident and that roads were now open. Constable Edward Parks told Narcity over the phone that the man they arrested has mental health issues, and that police have charged him.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact a helpline which is available 24 hours a day to talk. Or click here, for additional resources.If you need immediate assistance please call 9-1-1 or go to your nearest hospital.Support is available.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

