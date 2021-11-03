Toronto Police Are Trying To Find A Man Who Fired Shots On Queen West Patio
A fight had reportedly broken out at a bar.
Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly fired shots after a fight broke out on Queen West.
According to police, the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 2:50 a.m., happened on a bar's patio near the intersection of Queen Street West and Portland Street.
The suspect reportedly fired several shots into the air after a fight broke out. However, no one was injured as a result of the discharge.
"The suspect is described as 6'2", with a muscular build, dark facial hair, and has tattoos on his left arm. He was wearing a red shirt, red baseball hat, black pants, black shoes, and had a Louis Vuitton satchel bag," the police report reads.
Police have released security images of the suspect and are asking anyone with further information to reach out to investigators at 416-808-2510.