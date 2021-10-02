Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
canada's wonderland

Canada's Wonderland Has Responded To Reports Of A Shooting & Stabbing Incident At The Park

York Regional Police confirmed they responded to calls during Halloween Haunt on Friday night.

Canada's Wonderland Has Responded To Reports Of A Shooting & Stabbing Incident At The Park
@canadaswonderland | Instagram

After multiple reports of a shooting and stabbing incident at Canada's Wonderland on October 1 during Halloween Haunt, the park and police have spoken out about the situation.

Videos posted on social media appear to show a mass of people freaking out and running away from the park on Friday night, but it's unclear what they're running away from.

In a statement to Narcity the morning after the supposed situation happened, Canada's Wonderland said there had been "no confirmed altercations or incidents at last night's Halloween Haunt."

York Regional Police told Narcity that officers responded to calls about an incident at Canada's Wonderland but nothing was found to support the claims of a shooting or stabbing.

"It was unfounded, there was nothing to it," police said.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Wonderland Dropped Their Halloween Haunt Menu & There's Alcoholic Bevvies In 'Blood Bags'

Their menu is stacked with classics but with spooky twists.

Courtesy of Canada's Wonderland, @canadaswonderland | Instagram

Trick or treat, Canada's Wonderland is giving you something good to eat. They just dropped their food and drink menu for this year's Halloween Haunt.

Wonderland kicked off their Haunt season on September 24 and with the addition of three new terrifying scare zones, the park is also serving up all the fall and spooktacular vibes with its menu this year, too.

Keep Reading Show less

Police Investigating The Missing Markham Couple Case Have Found One Body & Made An Arrest

A Canadawide arrest warrant is still in effect for one suspect.

York Regional Police, York Regional Police

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

An arrest has been made in connection with the missing couple from Markham, and a body has also been found.

Keep Reading Show less

A Missing Markham Couple Is Now Believed To Be Dead & A Canadawide Arrest Warrant Is Out

Kristy Nguyen and Quoc Tran have been missing since September 18

York Regional Police, York Regional Police

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A Canadawide arrest warrant has been issued in connection with the Markham couple that went missing earlier this month.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Wonderland Halloween Haunt Is Now Open & Here's A Terrifying First Look (PHOTOS)

Wonderland's Halloween Haunt looks a little different this year.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity, Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Spooky season has officially started with Canada's Wonderland Halloween Haunt opening night on September 24.

Halloween Haunt is best known for its late-night rides, haunted houses, and mazes, but this year Canada's Wonderland has pivoted in a new direction.

Keep Reading Show less