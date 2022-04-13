NYPD Arrested The Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect & Now He's Facing Terror Charges
"We got him."
New York police have arrested a 62-year-old man in connection with Tuesday's mass shooting on a subway platform in Brooklyn.
Frank R. James, 62, was taken into custody in Manhattan's East Village on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said at a news conference.
"We got him," New York Mayor Eric Adams said. "33 shots and less than 30 hours later, we are able to say we got him."
My fellow New Yorkers: we got him. \n\nJoin us at 1 Police Plaza for an update on yesterday\u2019s shooting in Brooklyn.https://twitter.com/nypdnews/status/1514309864968781826\u00a0\u2026— Mayor Eric Adams (@Mayor Eric Adams) 1649874845
He's been charged with a federal terrorism offence and could face life in prison if convicted, authorities said.
The suspect is accused of lobbing a smoke grenade onto a subway platform and then opening fire on Tuesday morning, hitting 10 people and causing several other injuries in the process. Five of the victims were in critical condition after the shooting, but none of them suffered life-threatening injuries, the Associated Press reports.
The suspect was wearing a gas mask at the time and he fled the scene immediately, police said on Tuesday.
Authorities now say he left behind some critical pieces of evidence, such as the gun and the keys to a U-Haul van, which helped lead to his arrest."We hope this arrest brings some solace to the victims and the people of New York," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Wednesday.
Watch as @nycmayor and NYPD Executives provide an update on yesterday\u2019s shooting incident in Brooklyn.https://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1PlKQaQoBZnKE\u00a0\u2026— NYPD NEWS (@NYPD NEWS) 1649874580
Police revealed at the news conference that James has an arrest history in New York, with nine prior arrests dating from 1992 to 1998.
Before his arrest, the NYPD offered a $50,000 reward for information regarding the shooting and James' whereabouts.
In the months prior to the incident, James had posted multiple videos criticizing the mayor's policies regarding mental health and subway safety, along with the issue of racism and violence in the U.S.
He also called for more mass shootings in a video posted earlier this month, NBC News reports.
His YouTube channel was taken down shortly before his arrest.
"I was briefed by the police department on some of his social media posts," Mayor Adams told NBC on Wednesday morning.
"He appears to be all over the place according to the briefing."