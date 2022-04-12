Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

mass shooting

Multiple People Have Been Shot At An NYC Subway Station & A Man In A Gas Mask Is Wanted

"Undetonated devices" were also found.

Global Staff Writer
NYPD truck and FDNY firetruck at a crime scene.

NYPD truck and FDNY firetruck at a crime scene.

Zhukovsky | Dreamstime

Multiple people were shot in a New York City subway station on Tuesday morning, in an attack that police say also involved a smoke grenade.

The shooting happened on the platform of a Brooklyn subway station during rush hour around 8:30 a.m., the NYPD says. At least five people were hit, according to early reports.

It appears that an attacker tossed a smoke grenade onto the platform and then opened fire, police told NBC New York. However, they stressed that the investigation is still in its early stages and they still don't have all the details.

Police were on the hunt for a man in a gas mask and an orange construction vest after the incident, reported the New York Times.

The NYPD posted two updates on Twitter, informing the public of the incident.

The first update warned locals to “avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn” and to “expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area.”

Less than an hour later, they posted a second update informing the public of the shooting and asked witnesses to call the NYPD with information.

“In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time,” said the tweet. “Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. Please stay clear of the area. More provided information when available.”

A New York City Fire Department spokesperson also confirmed that an unexploded device was found at the crime scene, reported The Star.

Law enforcement officials and the fire department have not released the extent of the injuries or the conditions of the victims as of yet.

The shooter was described as five-foot-five and 180 pounds. Police searched the subway tunnels for him but no one had been arrested as of 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The shooting caused several major delays and suspensions on New York's subway lines.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

