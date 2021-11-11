First Lawsuit Against Alec Baldwin Reveals 'Terrifying' Details About The 'Rust' Shooting
A crew member says he was standing close enough to feel the "whoosh" of the deadly bullet.
Alec Baldwin is officially getting sued for shooting two people with a prop gun on the set of Rust.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Crew member Serge Svetnoy filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and the film's producers this week, accusing them of negligence over the accident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
"I was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Halyna during this fatal shot that took her life and injured the director Joel Souza," Svetnoy wrote in a Facebook post about the incident last month, "I was holding her in my arms while she was dying."
Hutchins and Souza were hit by a single bullet from Baldwin's gun on October 21. The actor was rehearsing with the weapon when it went off, hitting the two victims as they were lining up a camera angle.
Svetnoy says he was standing right next to them and that he was nearly hit, too.
In the lawsuit, Svetnoy describes hearing a loud bang and feeling a "strange and terrifying whoosh" at the moment when the shot was fired. Then he says he held Hutchins in his arms as she faded away during the "longest" 20-30 minutes of his life.
"It's the fault of negligence and unprofessionalism," he wrote on Facebook, where he accused producers of trying to save money by hiring inexperienced staff. He added that Baldwin will have to live with this memory for the rest of his life.
"No saved penny is worth the LIFE of the person!" he wrote.
Police are still investigating how a live round ended up in the prop gun, and nobody has been charged at this point.
So far,he investigation has focused on Baldwin, the armorer who was in charge of the guns, and the assistant director who was supposed to check them before use.
Baldwin has described the shooting as a "tragic accident."