Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News

First Lawsuit Against Alec Baldwin Reveals 'Terrifying' Details About The 'Rust' Shooting

A crew member says he was standing close enough to feel the "whoosh" of the deadly bullet.

First Lawsuit Against Alec Baldwin Reveals 'Terrifying' Details About The 'Rust' Shooting
@alecbaldwininsta | Instagram, Serge Svetnoy | Facebook

Alec Baldwin is officially getting sued for shooting two people with a prop gun on the set of Rust.

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Crew member Serge Svetnoy filed a lawsuit against Baldwin and the film's producers this week, accusing them of negligence over the accident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

"I was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Halyna during this fatal shot that took her life and injured the director Joel Souza," Svetnoy wrote in a Facebook post about the incident last month, "I was holding her in my arms while she was dying."

Hutchins and Souza were hit by a single bullet from Baldwin's gun on October 21. The actor was rehearsing with the weapon when it went off, hitting the two victims as they were lining up a camera angle.

Svetnoy says he was standing right next to them and that he was nearly hit, too.

In the lawsuit, Svetnoy describes hearing a loud bang and feeling a "strange and terrifying whoosh" at the moment when the shot was fired. Then he says he held Hutchins in his arms as she faded away during the "longest" 20-30 minutes of his life.

"It's the fault of negligence and unprofessionalism," he wrote on Facebook, where he accused producers of trying to save money by hiring inexperienced staff. He added that Baldwin will have to live with this memory for the rest of his life.

"No saved penny is worth the LIFE of the person!" he wrote.

Police are still investigating how a live round ended up in the prop gun, and nobody has been charged at this point.

So far,he investigation has focused on Baldwin, the armorer who was in charge of the guns, and the assistant director who was supposed to check them before use.

Baldwin has described the shooting as a "tragic accident."

From Your Site Articles

Alec Baldwin Just Spoke Out Publicly For The First Time Since The Tragic On-Set Shooting

He called the incident "one in a trillion."

@alecbaldwininsta | Instagram, @halynahutchins | Instagram

Alec Baldwin has reportedly spoken out publicly for the first time since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his upcoming movie Rust.

According to CBC, Baldwin made his first public comments to reporters in Vermont on Saturday, October 30 in a video that has now been distributed by TMZ.

Keep Reading Show less

Police Found Alec Baldwin's Deadly Bullet & 'All Options Are On The Table' For Charges

They suspect it wasn't the only live bullet on set.

@alecbaldwininsta | Instagram, @halynahutchins | Instagram

What would live rounds be doing on a movie set?

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office says it's still trying to figure that out after Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer last week in what the actor said was a "tragic accident."

Keep Reading Show less

Alec Baldwin Shot Someone In A 'Tragic Accident' & New Details Reveal How It Happened

The film's director described the terrible moment when he realized the gun had gone off.

@alecbaldwininsta | Instagram, @halynahutchins | Instagram

Alec Baldwin thought he had a safe prop gun in his hands when it went off, killing one person and injuring the director.

That's according to an affidavit filed in court, which offers the best look yet at the disastrous shooting on the set of a Western called Rust last Thursday.

Keep Reading Show less

Brandon Lee's Sister Mourned The Alec Baldwin Shooting & Said It Should Never Happen On Set

Halyna Hutchins' death is tragically similar to the way Brandon Lee died on "The Crow."

brandonblee | Twitter, @alecbaldwininsta | Instagram

Brandon Lee's name was trending on Friday after a movie set shooting similar to the one that killed him nearly three decades ago took place.

The shooting involved Alec Baldwin and a prop gun on the set of Rust, an upcoming Western. The discharge hit two members of the crew, police said. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza, 48, was injured.

Keep Reading Show less