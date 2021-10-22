Alec Baldwin Says He's Heartbroken After The 'Tragic' On-Set Shooting That Killed Halyna Hutchins
He said he is fully cooperating with police to address this "tragic accident."
Alec Baldwin has voiced his "sadness" for the death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer whom he fatally shot in an apparent accident on the set of his upcoming movie Rust.
"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins," Baldwin wrote in a statement on Twitter. He described the 42-year-old as a wife, mother and a "deeply admired colleague" in the statement.
"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred," he wrote.
Baldwin added that he's in touch with Hutchins' husband and that his heart is "broken" for him and the couple's son.
Police say Baldwin fired a prop gun that hit Hutchins and director Joel Souza on Thursday while they were filming the Western movie near Santa Fe, New Mexico. Both were taken to hospital, where Hutchins later died of her injuries.
Baldwin described the incident as an accident.
The Santa Fe Sheriff's Office has already spoken to Baldwin and is still investigating the case, including what was in the prop gun at the time of the shooting.
It's one of the most high-profile on-set shootings since 1993, when Bruce Lee's son Brandon Lee was shot and killed while filming The Crow.
Filming on Rust has been suspended and no charges or arrests have been announced at this point.