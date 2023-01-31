Alec Baldwin & 'Rust' Armorer Have Been Formally Charged In Fatal Film Set Shooting
Baldwin could face up to 18 months in prison if he's found guilty.
Actor Alec Baldwin and the armorer that was working on the New Mexico set of Rust in 2021 were formally charged on Tuesday in the shooting that led to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death.
CNN reports the district attorney’s office in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, confirmed that the charges against Baldwin and the set's armourer, Hannah Guiterrez Reed, include two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
"Negligent use of a deadly weapon charges were also filed against Rust assistant director David Halls, who has pleaded no contest and has entered into a plea agreement that is pending approval,” the DA's office said in a statement posted to New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies' Facebook page.
Hutchins was killed after a prop gun Baldwin was holding went off and hit her while on set in October 2021. The film's director Joel Souza was also hit, but he later recovered from his injuries.
Baldwin has previously said he thought the gun wasn't loaded and did not pull the trigger.
According to the BBC, Baldwin was on his cellphone during prop gun training and was therefore "distracted."
Robert Shilling, a special investigator for the district attorney's office, said to the outlet that the "tragedy would not have occurred," had Baldwin performed mandatory checks with his armourer, and not pointed the gun at the victim.
The charges against Baldwin were first announced on January 19.
On that day, Baldwin’s attorney, Luke Nikas, responded with the following statement: "This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."
What is involuntary manslaughter?
Shouse California Law Group defines involuntary manslaughter as a "crime of unintentionally killing another human being."
Will Alec Baldwin go to jail?
According to the BBC, if Baldwin is found guilty he could face up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. The same goes for Gutierrez-Reed.
Both will be tried by a jury, the outlet reports.
On Tuesday, Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, issued a statement on Instagram, thanking fans for their "support and kindness."
"You are helping us to be stronger parents and partners during this unimaginable time, stemming from such heartbreaking tragedy," she wrote alongside a photo of her, Baldwin and their seven children.
"Please know that I hear all of your outspoken words and each and every one of you reminds me daily that there is kindness in the world and we are not alone," she continued.
"Alec, we love you and we are here for you❤️."
On January 23, USA Today reported that filming for Rust was "on track to be completed" with Baldwin in the lead role and with Joel Souza returning as the movie's director.
It's unclear if Tuesday's ruling will change that.
