Alec Baldwin Settled The 'Rust' Shooting Lawsuit & He's Actually Going To Finish The Movie
Halyna Hutchins' husband is now part of the project.
Alec Baldwin has settled a lawsuit with the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer whom he fatally shot in an on-set accident while rehearsing for a Western movie called Rust.
The deal will actually save the movie from being scrapped altogether, and the victim's husband is now going to join the production team.
It's unclear how much Baldwin will pay Hutchins' family for the settlement, but production will resume in January and her husband, Matthew Hutchins, will be credited as an executive producer, according to a statement he made to Variety.
"I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame," Matthew Hutchins told the outlet. "All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work."
Baldwin also celebrated the settlement in an Instagram statement.
"Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son," he wrote. "We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."
The entire cast and crew are expected to come back, despite plenty of finger-pointing that occurred after the shooting last October.
Baldwin was rehearsing with a prop gun when it went off and struck Hutchins and the director, Joel Souza, on the set in October of 2021. Hutchins died of her injuries at the scene while Souza has since recovered.
Baldwin has said that he thought the gun wasn't loaded and that he did not pull the trigger.
The FBI investigation concluded that the gun could not have gone off without the trigger being pulled.
No one has been charged in the case to date, although Deadline reports that the Santa Fe district attorney is looking at charging up to four people with homicide, including Baldwin.
"It would be premature to discuss the case because they had not yet reviewed the file or deliberated about their charging decision," Baldwin's lawyer told the outlet.
It's unclear when Rust will come out.