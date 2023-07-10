Alec Baldwin Is Filming In BC & Locals Are Spotting The Movie's Cast All Over Vancouver Island
It's Alec Baldwin's first movie since the Rust shooting.
Alec Baldwin was spotted filming a new project in B.C. and locals are seeing the film's cast all over Vancouver Island.
Baldwin, along with actors Lochlyn Munro, Jesse Metcalfe, Tom Welling and Clive Standen were seen enjoying a variety of activities and supporting a B.C. food truck during their time on the island.
According to a Facebook post by Hungry Bubbas Food Truck, a food truck located in Duncan, B.C., the business had the opportunity to cook for the cast and crew of the project during filming
"When you get to watch the legend in action on set!! Hungry Bubbas had the opportunity to cook for Alec Baldwin," the caption of the post reads and includes a picture of the business owner standing alongside Baldwin.
In another post shared by the business, it revealed that the cast and crew spent two weeks shooting the project in the area.
Hungry Bubbas Food Truck also shared several other photos with the other actors working on the film.
"I got to cook for Alec Baldwin, Stephen Dorff, Clive Standen, Lucy Martin, Tom Welling, Lochlyn Munro & more!" the post says.
This wasn't the only time the cast of the unnamed project was spotted on Vancouver Island.
A couple ran into three of the actors in mid-June while they were celebrating their 15th anniversary at Bear Mountain resort in Victoria.
The couple shared a photo with Jesse Metcalfe, Tom Welling and Lochlyn Munro.
It looks like the three actors had been golfing either before or after that photo was taken as Metcalfe shared another photo of them that same day.
"Great round with a couple of actors and an insurance guy!" Metcalfe captioned the pic.
Metcalfe has shared more photos from the set of the film. Unfortunately, the name of the project is under tight wraps and we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what the title of it is, but it looks like they had a great time while filming.
Skiba shared a short clip of Welling and Munro having some fun on set.
Munro hasn't given any hints of what the film is about either.
He did, however, give a shoutout to Pacific Sands Resort for its hospitality during his visit to Tofino back in May.
"A big thank you to @pacificsands for their amazing hospitality over the weekend. It was exactly what myself and my family needed," he wrote in his Instagram post.
"If anyone finds themselves in the lovely Vancouver Island town of Tofino, the #PacificSandsResort is the perfect place to stay."
It's unknown if the filming has completely wrapped up filming on Vancouver Island or if it's possibly moved to another location in B.C. so you may want to keep your eyes peeled for the cast.
Baldwin hasn't shared any photos or videos from the set on his social media.
The project that was filmed on Vancouver Island appears to be his first project since the shooting that happened on the set of the film Rust in 2021 in New Mexico.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died in the shooting and director Joel Souza was badly injured.
Baldwin and the Rust set's armourer, Hannah Guiterrez Reed, were charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter back in January.
According to a report by CBC, New Mexico prosecutors formally dismissed those charges against Baldwin in April and that they would be further investigating the shooting.
Rust has since wrapped up production and Baldwin has shared a number of photos from the last day of filming.