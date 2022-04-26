New 'Rust' Video Shows Alec Baldwin Rehearsing With A Gun Just Before The Fatal Shooting
You can see him recount the moments before the gun was fired.
New footage from the set of Rust shows Alec Baldwin rehearsing with a gun moments before he shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released an array of videos and documents pertaining to the investigation. In one of the videos, you can see Baldwin in character, sitting on a chair and then pulling out a gun and pointing it forward. The Los Angeles Times reports that the footage of that scene looks like it was filmed inside the Bonanza Creek Ranch church, where Hutchins, 42, was fatally shot last October.
Within the files that were released on Monday, April 25, there is one of dashcam footage from deputies and detectives arriving at the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set following the shooting, as well as set videos, photos of the crime scene, witness interviews and a 204-page case report, says the LA Times.
One of the videos shows the investigators debriefing Baldwin while speaking with him inside an office space.
While he was being questioned, you can see him recount the moments before the gun was fired.
"I take the gun out slowly. I turn, I cock the pistol. She [Hutchins] hits the ground. She goes down. He [Souza] goes down screaming," said Baldwin, who also stated that the gun should have been empty.
While no charges have been filed as of yet, Baldwin - who spoke out about the incident in January - assistant director Dave Halls and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed have been heavily scrutinized.
The BBC reports that producers of the low-budget Western film were fined and 'strongly criticized' by authorities for their negligence in following safety protocols. They were issued the maximum fine, which is of US$136,793.