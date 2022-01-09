Alec Baldwin Spoke Out Again About The 'Rust' Set Shooting & Calls Out 'Bullsh*t' (VIDEO)
"The best way to honour the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth."
On Saturday, January 8, Alec Baldwin took to his Instagram to clear up allegations that he has not been cooperating with investigators regarding the death of Halyna Hutchins in the accidental shooting on the set of the film Rust.
After sharing an anecdote about Splenda, the actor dove into more serious matters.
"Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that's bullsh*t. That's a lie," he said in the video, where he's sitting in a parked vehicle.
He continued, "This is a process where one state makes a request of another state. Someone from another state can't come to you and say, 'Give me your phone.'"
The actor went on to say that the authorities "can't just go through your phone" and that they need to specify what they want.
"We are 1,000% going to comply with all of that, we're perfectly fine with that," Baldwin shared.
He also said that the only thing that matters is that all of the organizations involved in the investigation do everything in their power to find out exactly what happened that day on set.
"The best way — the only way — we can honour the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth," he said.
Back in December, Baldwin sat down for an interview with ABC News where he said that he didn't pull the trigger on the prop gun that somehow ended up with a live round in it.
"Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me," he told ABC.