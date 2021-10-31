Alec Baldwin Just Spoke Out Publicly For The First Time Since The Tragic On-Set Shooting
He called the incident "one in a trillion."
Alec Baldwin has reportedly spoken out publicly for the first time since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his upcoming movie Rust.
According to CBC, Baldwin made his first public comments to reporters in Vermont on Saturday, October 30 in a video that has now been distributed by TMZ.
"She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting I took her to dinner. ... We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened," Baldwin told reporters.
Baldwin had been rehearsing for a scene with a prop gun on October 21 when it went off, hitting Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Both victims were apparently lining up the camera at the time when they were hit by the same bullet.
"There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one-in-a-trillion event," Baldwin went on to tell reporters on Saturday.
Baldwin also mentioned that he had met with Hutchins's husband, saying, "He is in shock, he has a nine-year-old son. We are in constant contact with him because we are very worried about his family and his kid."
According to BBC, Baldwin pointed out while talking to reporters that he is now "extremely interested" in limiting the use of firearms on film sets.
"We have to realize that when it does go wrong, and it's this horrible, catastrophic thing, some new measures have to take place," Baldwin said.
As of October 27, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said that while it's still too early to press charges, "all options are on the table," and that ammo from the set included "possible live rounds."
Officials have confirmed that Baldwin and others involved in the incident have been cooperating with the investigation.