Brandon Lee's Sister Mourned The Alec Baldwin Shooting & Said It Should Never Happen On Set

Halyna Hutchins' death is tragically similar to the way Brandon Lee died on "The Crow."

brandonblee | Twitter, @alecbaldwininsta | Instagram

Brandon Lee's name was trending on Friday after a movie set shooting similar to the one that killed him nearly three decades ago took place.

The shooting involved Alec Baldwin and a prop gun on the set of Rust, an upcoming Western. The discharge hit two members of the crew, police said. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza, 48, was injured.

It's the most high-profile prop gun-related death since 1993, when Brandon Lee was killed on the set of The Crow.

Bruce Lee's son was shot with a prop gun that had a real bullet tip loaded in the barrel, according to reports from that time. No one knew at the time that the bullet was in there until a crew member fired it at Lee.

Lee's sister, Shannon, used a broken-heart emoji in her response to the Rust incident late on October 21, after Hutchins' death was announced.

"Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joe Souza and all involved in the incident on Rust," she tweeted from Brandon Lee's official Twitter account.

"No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period."

Investigators still haven't said what went wrong with Baldwin's prop gun.

Baldwin said the shooting was a "tragic accident" and no charges were immediately announced.

Alec Baldwin Says He's Heartbroken After The 'Tragic' On-Set Shooting That Killed Halyna Hutchins

He said he is fully cooperating with police to address this "tragic accident."

@alecbaldwininsta | Instagram, @halynahutchins | Instagram

Alec Baldwin has voiced his "sadness" for the death of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer whom he fatally shot in an apparent accident on the set of his upcoming movie Rust.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins," Baldwin wrote in a statement on Twitter. He described the 42-year-old as a wife, mother and a "deeply admired colleague" in the statement.

Alec Baldwin Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone In A Horrible Movie Set Incident

The gun was said to be loaded with blanks.

@alecbaldwininsta | Instagram, @halynahutchins | Instagram

A cinematographer was killed on Thursday in an apparent accident involving the firing of a prop gun on the set of a movie starring Alec Baldwin.

Police say Baldwin fired the gun himself and that two people were shot while filming a Western called Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

