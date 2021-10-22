Brandon Lee's Sister Mourned The Alec Baldwin Shooting & Said It Should Never Happen On Set
Halyna Hutchins' death is tragically similar to the way Brandon Lee died on "The Crow."
Brandon Lee's name was trending on Friday after a movie set shooting similar to the one that killed him nearly three decades ago took place.
The shooting involved Alec Baldwin and a prop gun on the set of Rust, an upcoming Western. The discharge hit two members of the crew, police said. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza, 48, was injured.
It's the most high-profile prop gun-related death since 1993, when Brandon Lee was killed on the set of The Crow.
Bruce Lee's son was shot with a prop gun that had a real bullet tip loaded in the barrel, according to reports from that time. No one knew at the time that the bullet was in there until a crew member fired it at Lee.
Lee's sister, Shannon, used a broken-heart emoji in her response to the Rust incident late on October 21, after Hutchins' death was announced.
"Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joe Souza and all involved in the incident on Rust," she tweeted from Brandon Lee's official Twitter account.
"No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period."
Investigators still haven't said what went wrong with Baldwin's prop gun.
Baldwin said the shooting was a "tragic accident" and no charges were immediately announced.