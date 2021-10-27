Trending Tags

Police Found Alec Baldwin's Deadly Bullet & 'All Options Are On The Table' For Charges

They suspect it wasn't the only live bullet on set.

@alecbaldwininsta | Instagram, @halynahutchins | Instagram

What would live rounds be doing on a movie set?

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office says it's still trying to figure that out after Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer last week in what the actor said was a "tragic accident."

Officials said Wednesday that it's still too early to press charges but "all options are on the table."

Baldwin was rehearsing with a prop gun for a scene when it went off, hitting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joe Souza last Thursday. Both victims were lining up the camera at the time and they were apparently hit by the same bullet.

Hutchins, 42, died of her injuries while Souza survived with a shoulder wound.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Wednesday that they recovered the bullet from Souza's shoulder. They also seized three guns, including the one they Baldwin used, and recovered more than 500 pieces of ammo from the set.

That ammo included "possible live rounds," police said.

Investigators have spent the last few days trying to figure out how a loaded gun ended up in Baldwin's hand on the New Mexico set. All of the weapons were supposed to be loaded with blanks.

Police quickly focused in on armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was in charge of the guns, and assistant director Dave Halls, who was supposed to double-check weapons before handing them to the actors.

Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed and Halls have all been cooperating with the investigation, Mendoza said.

The guns and ammo have been sent to the FBI for further testing.

